We find ourselves on the December long weekend, with Christmas as the main celebration of the month, on the 25th. Before that, the 6th and the December 8 They are also holidays, although this year, as the 8th falls on a Sunday, some communities have moved it to Monday.

Just as this day of the week falls, many people have taken the opportunity to get together for four days off. Last December 6th, the Day of the Spanish Constitution was celebrated and, on this day, the 8th, the celebration of the Immaculate Conception Day.

The origin of Immaculate Conception Day

This day has been celebrated for centuries in our country, something that many people may not be aware of. To know why the Day of the Immaculate Conception is celebrated as a holiday, we must look at what marked its origin. The first thing to indicate is that it is a religious festival which refers to the conception of the Virgin Mary, she was born without sin or guilt until her death, as indicated by the dogma of the Catholic Church collected on December 8, 1854.

It is said that this December 8 was chosen because the Virgin Mary was born on October 8 and, therefore, it is calculated that was conceived on December 8when counting the nine months of gestation before anyone is born. The origin of the religious festival dates back to the 19th century, but in Spain it has been celebrated since 1644.









The patron saint of Infantry

But not only these events marked the importance of the Virgin Immaculate Conception, but a miracle is also attributed to her, that of the Battle of Empelwhich happened between December 7 and 8, 1585 in what is known as the Eighty Years’ War. It is said that a soldier found a figure of the Immaculate Conception while digging a trench, and the soldiers prayed entrusting themselves to her because they had a very difficult situation to win the battle.

The next morning it was discovered that the river near the battlefield had frozenwith a sudden and very cold wind, which allowed the Spanish troops to flee through the ice and attack their enemies by surprise, managing to win a combat in which they did not have many chances at the beginning.

As we indicated, This festival did not begin to be celebrated until 1644.commemorating the miracle of Empel, and it was not until 1854 that the Pope Pius IXthrough the apostolic letter ‘Ineffabilis Deus’ declared the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. “Spain was the nation that worked harder than any other to dawn the day of the proclamation of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary,” said the pontiff on December 8, 1857 at the inauguration of a monument to the Immaculate Conception in the Spanish Steps, in Rome.