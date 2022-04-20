According to experts, the “Khorasan Province-ISIS” organization’s goal is not limited to its struggle with the Taliban, but rather goes beyond it to threaten the Central Asian countries where the same ethnicities are spread by recruiting members from them as sleeper cells.

The active propaganda of ISIS on social media resulted in inflaming the anger of the ethnic Uzbeks, Tajiks and Turkmen against the ethnic Pashtun Taliban, in conjunction with the increase in the operations of ISIS-Khorasan branch, according to a report by the Center for Combating Extremism (CEP) (a non-profit organization).

The scope of ISIS-Khorasan activity includes the Khorasan region of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Central Asia, as far as Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

And focus the propaganda carried out by elements of the Uzbeks and Tajiks that the Taliban did not include many ethnicities in important positions in the government formed last September.

The propaganda also took advantage of the Taliban’s arrest of the Uzbek commander Makhdoom Muhammad Alam Rabbani, head of the movement’s military committee in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, with a majority of Uzbeks and Turkmen, on the border with Turkmenistan, in January on charges of kidnappings before releasing him last week to avoid armed confrontations between Uzbeks and Taliban.

Afghanistan is made up of competing ethnicities; Most of them are the result of the overlapping of their borders with countries with these ethnicities. The Pashtun race is the most prevalent with 42% of the population, the Tajik 27%, the Hazara Shiites 10%, the Uzbeks 9%, as well as other ethnicities such as the Turkmen and Baluchis with a total of 5%.

upper hand

The media apparatus of the “Khorasan Province – ISIS” published pamphlets in the languages ​​of the ethnicities in Afghanistan and Central Asia, including in February writings in the Uzbek language that distorted the Taliban by accusing them of being subservient to China, Russia, the United States, Pakistan and Turkey, given the relations that the movement established with these countries after the formation of the government. 15 audio recordings in Uzbek.

In the Tajik language, it issued a book: “Why Jihad is Obligatory”, classifying the Taliban among the “apostate” movements.

The researcher in the affairs of religious groups, Ahmed Sultan, points out that although ISIS adopts a “globalized jihad”, the sectarian issue plays a mainstay for recruiting fighters.

The terrorist organization takes advantage of the multi-ethnicity to gain supporters; Because it does not have great roots in Afghanistan, and the “Khorasan Province – ISIS” is based on Pakistanis, according to Sultan.

Afghan researcher Fatima Hikmat believes that ISIS hopes, by playing the ethnic card, to have the upper hand in Afghanistan and Central Asia, where every ethnicity is spread in several countries.

It also notes that ISIS aims to delegitimize the rule of the Taliban by describing it as an ethnic Pashtun organization rather than an Islamist movement.

With regard to the future of terrorist operations behind this, Fatima Hekmat says that the recruitment of Uzbeks and Tajiks helps ISIS gain sleeper cells with which it targets countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to expand its influence, noting that the Uzbeks belonging to the Taliban, with the escalation of the conflict, some of them join ISIS.

The activity of such cells appeared during the era of the previous Afghan government, where former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the detention of dozens of Central Asian republics linked to ISIS.

The role of the cells was also reflected in the increase of ISIS operations in areas in northern Afghanistan dominated by Uzbeks and Tajiks, and since August 15, 2021, the organization claimed responsibility for 5 attacks in Kunduz province and 4 in Takhar province.