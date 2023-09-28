River is one of the biggest teams in South America but, particularly, in Argentina. The Núñez team gathers a huge number of fans distributed throughout the country but they also make themselves felt every time that the Millonario team plays in the Mâs Monumental since it is filled with the 83,214 spectators that one of the stadiums has available. Most important in the world.
More River news:
A special date for River fans is September 28, which is celebrated year after year and the club always has something special prepared for these celebrations. This day commemorates the birth of one of the greatest idols in the history of the Núñez club, Ángel Labruna.
This celebration began with Fernando Guarini, president of the Fan Subcommittee, who proposed to the board of directors led by José María Aguilar in 2003, which ended up approving this request and since that year this special day for the fans has been celebrated. fans of the red band team.
Ángel Labruna was part of one of the best forward duos in the history of the millionaire team, a quintet in fact, which was nicknamed La Maquina. The other members were Juan Carlos Muñoz, José Manuel Moreno, Adolfo Pedernera and Félix Loustau. Throughout his career as a First Division player he managed to win 16 titles (nine local tournaments and seven national cups) in addition to scoring 317 goals but then, many years later, he returned to the institution to be the coach of the main team at three very successful periods in which he was able to win 14 titles. In total, he won 30 trophies with the red band team.
Today, in 2023, in honor of this day, a pre-match t-shirt was presented that the team will wear from this day on and before all the team’s games. For this release, the people at River, and Adidas (the clothing brand that dresses the red band team) decided to make a special video in honor of this shirt.
#International #River #Fan #Day #celebrated