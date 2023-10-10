It is an unprecedented attack that the Israeli military has called “our 9/11,” referring to al Qaeda’s offensive against the US in 2001. A shower of rockets marked its beginning on Saturday morning.

Shortly after, numerous groups of Hamas fighters – an organization classified as terrorist by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other powers – grouped together at various points along the border to penetrate a border area that was believed to be impenetrable.

“It was a highly sophisticated attack. They attacked by air, land and sea” Ian Parmeter, historian and researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, tells BBC Mundo.

“It is an attack that surely took months of planning and many in Israel will be wondering: ‘How is it possible that Israeli intelligence did not foresee this?'”

On Monday the death toll in Israel had already exceeded 900 people, while the Israeli counterattack in Gaza killed almost 600 people on the other side of the border.

Two days later, attacks from both sides continue and Israel has ordered a “complete siege” in the Gaza Strip, to leave the territory “without electricity, without food, without fuel.”

But why is Hamas attacking now and what does it gain from this?

“Distracted and relaxed”

This unprecedented attack comes one day after the 50th anniversary of the surprise attack on Israel by Egypt and Syria in 1973 that started a Middle East war known as Yom Kippur.

The importance of the date will not have gone unnoticed by Hamas leaders.

This weekend’s attacks also coincided with the Simchat Torahcelebrated at the conclusion of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which is similar to the Christian Christmas period.

“It happens at the end of a holiday period, so many Israelis were distracted and relaxed,” says Ian Parmeter.

“The Israeli army was also much more focused on the difficulties in the West Bank and It took time for him to move his staff to the south of the country to defend the populations that were being attacked,” explains the historian.

An “apparently auspicious” moment

Historian Eli Barnavi, former Israeli ambassador to France, calls the Hamas operation a “mini Kippur.”

He believes that the timing of the attack was “apparently auspicious.”

“Israel is going through a deep political and moral crisis, which in the opinion of Hamas weakened its defense capabilities,” he explains in an interview with BBC Mundo.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has faced a wave of weekly protests calling for the repeal of a controversial law that protesters say will severely undermine the country’s democracy by weakening the judicial system.

The size of the protests has been increasing, with tens of thousands of people filling the streets of towns and cities across the country.

Barnavi adds that the fact that the Israeli army was focused on protecting Jewish settlements in the West Bank offered Hamas both a propaganda advantage over the passivity of the Palestinian Authority, and a military advantage.

Likewise, he argues that Hamas saw a real possibility of the “unification of the fronts” (South Lebanon – West Bank – Gaza) under its tutelage, with the coordination of Iran’s Quds Force.a powerful elite paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the largest military organization in that country, considered by the US as a terrorist group.

“And, perhaps above all, the threat, from the point of view of Hamas, of the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia to the detriment of the Palestinians and their Iranian sponsor,” continues the historian, author of several books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Did Israeli intelligence fail?

Hamas called its operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” which has an explanation, according to Parmeter.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of National Security of Netanyahu’s coalition, has visited the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalemoccupied by Israel, accompanied by groups of ultranationalist settlers.

This mosque is one of the holiest places in Islam and a Palestinian national symbol.

According to Parmeter, many in the Palestinian territories have viewed Ben-Gvir’s visits as provocations.

Several hardline Israeli Jewish groups promote the destruction of the complex and propose building a Jewish temple in its place.

Many analysts are surprised that, despite the extensive digital and satellite surveillance that Israel has installed on its borders, Hamas has outwitted Israeli intelligence.just as it happened 50 years ago.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner says this is a major failure by Israeli intelligence, which is considered one of the largest and most resourced in the Middle East.

“Netanhayu has made it clear that his priority is to reach peace agreements with other Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, rather than reaching any kind of agreement with the Palestinians.”

What Hamas gains

According to Itamar Ben-Gvir, with its attack Hamas intends to establish itself as the main protagonist of the resistance to Israel in its fight to replace Mahmoud Abbas, the current president of the Palestinian National Authority.

Also wants to drag Hezbollah and the West Bank factions with it into the warin the name of the aforementioned “unification of fronts”, as well as exchanging hostages in the future.

“The next few days will show whether Hamas has more than it can handle. Now its very existence is at stake,” adds the historian.

This Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that his country’s response would “change the Middle East”, without giving more details.

Meanwhile, Qatar is trying to mediate between Hamas and Israel.

“Our priorities are to end the bloodshed, release the prisoners and ensure that the conflict is contained without spreading to the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari reported on Monday.

The number of Israeli hostages held in Gaza remains unclear, but Hamas is believed to have seized women, children, the elderly and soldiers.

Hamas leaders have said they are not willing to negotiate a prisoner exchange while the hostilities last, according to statements by the organization’s spokesperson, Hossam Badran, to the AFP news agency.

