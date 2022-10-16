Guadalajara Jalisco.- The origin of this celebration dates back to 3 thousand years, when the Celtic peoples of Europe celebrated their new yearCalled Samhain, this festival, which was the end of the harvest season, was celebrated on the eve of what is now known as November 1.

During Samhain it was believed that espirits walked through the physical world accompanied by fairies and demons, this celebration was the farewell of the God of the Sun, called Lugh and thus give way to autumn, this according to the University of Oxford, documented by National Geographic magazine.

That night the Celts sacrificed animals to the gods, they gathered around bonfires and wore costumes, probably animal skins, to confuse the demons and not be possessed. It is also believed that the costumes were a representation of ghosts.

It is also believed that the predecessor of “trick or treat”, known as trick or treating, was to go from house to house “doing silly things” in exchange for food and drink.

Samhain party was modified by mixing with Christianityafter the conquest of Celtic territory by the Roman Empire.

In addition, Pope Boniface IV established November 1 as All Saints’ Day, so the night of October 31 continued to be celebrated with costumes and bonfires but was known as , English All Hallow’s Eve or in Spanish “Hallowe’en”.

In 1840 the holiday came to the United States through Irish immigrants, who established the tradition of carving pumpkins and placing a candle, called jack-o’-lantern, based on the legend of “Jack the Stingy”.

We recommend you read:

With movies and television, From 1970 the celebration began to spread globally.

It is currently most celebrated in Anglo-Saxon countries such as Canada, the United States, Ireland or the United Kingdom, although it is also celebrated in other countries such as Spain, Colombia and others in Latin America.