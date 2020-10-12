Now everyone knows that Anushka Sharma is the wife of Captain Virat Kohli of the Indian cricket team. Anushka is pregnant at the moment and will give birth to her first child in January. Now apart from pregnancy, Anushka has become more discussed due to this new exploit of Google. On social media, users are sharing funny mimes about this. But the question is why Google is showing such a wrong result.
Everyone wants to know why Google is showing this. Actually in the year 2018, Rashid Khan did an Instagram live session. Meanwhile, in response to a fan’s question, Rashid Khan called Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta his favorite Bollywood heroine. After this Rashid Khan got into the trend and Anushka Sharma’s story of her favorite heroin was run on many news portals. After the names of Anushka and Rashid Khan came together in many stories, now Google is describing these two as husband and wife. Hopefully this technical problem of Google will be rectified soon.
