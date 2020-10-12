Nowadays, if anyone wants to know anything, then Google is used for that. But Google also sometimes gives answers that are hard to believe. Google has done something similar recently. Actually, when asked about Afghanistan’s cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, Google is replying to Anushka Sharma. After this, this thing went viral on social media.

Actually, when searching on Google about Rashid Khan’s wife, Google is not only telling Rashid Khan as married but Anushka Sharma in front of wife’s name. Google is also telling the wedding date on 11 December 2017, the day Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married.

Google is showing something similar when searching for Rashid Khan’s wife.

Now everyone knows that Anushka Sharma is the wife of Captain Virat Kohli of the Indian cricket team. Anushka is pregnant at the moment and will give birth to her first child in January. Now apart from pregnancy, Anushka has become more discussed due to this new exploit of Google. On social media, users are sharing funny mimes about this. But the question is why Google is showing such a wrong result.

Everyone wants to know why Google is showing this. Actually in the year 2018, Rashid Khan did an Instagram live session. Meanwhile, in response to a fan’s question, Rashid Khan called Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta his favorite Bollywood heroine. After this Rashid Khan got into the trend and Anushka Sharma’s story of her favorite heroin was run on many news portals. After the names of Anushka and Rashid Khan came together in many stories, now Google is describing these two as husband and wife. Hopefully this technical problem of Google will be rectified soon.

