The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has toughened his tone on matters of immigration policy, while his government studies strengthening border controls on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic.

The commitment to tighten measures on migration comes at a time when Berlin faces the massive arrival of migrants. Until the end of August Some 200,000 people have applied for asylum in Germany, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey, the highest number since 2017, according to data from the Destatis statistical agency.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, asylum requests so far this year represent an increase of 77.2 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year.

To these we must add almost a million Ukrainian refugees who have been able to obtain residence permits and temporary work automatically without having to go through the asylum process.

According to Scholz, this is a “difficult situation” that, however, needs to be addressed in a democratic society. “There are many who arrive in Germany and Europe and the number has increased dramatically,” said the chancellor during an electoral event in Nuremberg (south) over the weekend.

The Green Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, also alluded at the weekend to the situation of many German municipalities, which They claim to be completely overwhelmed by the number of asylum seekers assigned to them and indicated that resolving the situation involves “making morally difficult decisions.”

“We cannot expect all citizens to say ‘we will achieve it’. If we do not want right-wing populism to exploit this issue, then all democratic forces must contribute to finding a solution,” he said in statements to the press.

Border controls on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic

Over the weekend, Scholz listed some of the steps taken by his government to increase the number of deportations of irregular migrants.

Among them, mentioned the streamlining of repatriation processes for rejected asylum seekers, as well as the expansion of the list of “safe countries”, to which Moldova and Georgia, candidates for European accession, are expected to be added.

In relation to the surveillance of the German borders, Scholz also advanced that “it is possible” that Germany may have to adapt new measures “depending on the situation” on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic.



Both the conservative opposition and the federal states bordering those countriess have long called for the introduction of systematic border controls at these borders, a possibility that the Government had rejected time and again until now. But now the Executive supports the measure.

“At the moment we are preparing fixed border controls. These are additional controls,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in statements to Deutschlandfunk radio, adding that we will have to see what this measure brings.

Faeser defended the plan to introduce fixed controls on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic, although he considered that It is only an additional instrument to combat immigrant trafficking.



He added that catching human traffickers would be a great achievement, because right now the feeling is that “every fourth or fifth person” enters the country with their help.

The minister stressed that she continues to consider random controls more appropriate, and pointed out that in this regard the German police already cooperates with neighboring countries such as the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

According to the minister, fixed border controls are not enough to combat illegal immigration, since under German and European law, the police cannot simply turn away people seeking asylum at the border.

That is why it is more important to protect the EU’s external borders, he added.

But the measure has not gone down well in all sectors. The police union (GdP) criticized the minister’s plans as unviable. “As the GoP we speak out against fixed border controls, because we do not consider them to be effective in police work,” said union leader Erika Krause-Schöne in statements to the newspaper “Rheinische Post”.

The person in charge added that the controls are a “permanent burden”, they require a lot of personnel, and that the police prefer to be able to act “with agility on the border line.”

At the same time, he pointed out that a barrier like those of yesteryear would also affect the traffic of goods and travelers who live and work between one country and the other.

The new immigration approach also comes at a time when the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is experiencing a boom in the polls and would currently obtain, in the middle of the legislature, approximately a fifth of the vote.

If elections were held now it would become the second force behind the Christian Democrats – who are also betting on tough rhetoric regarding

migration – and ahead of Scholz’s social democrats.

