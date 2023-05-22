During an interview made by colleagues of Game Informer to Naoki Yoshidaa very interesting curiosity came out related to why Final Fantasy XVI will only be released on PlayStation 5.

At the microphones, Yoshida explained very clearly that the developer, the Creative Business Unit III of Square Enix, evaluated everything that was on the “plate”, all the options available. There has never been a desire to limit the game to just one platform or company.

With Final Fantasy being one of Square Enix’s most important franchises alongside Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts series, when we start development we approach more platforms and more companies, talking about game release. And when you do, they make deals.

Yoshida then goes on to explain that once the offers are on the table, it moves on to the decision, and apparently the offer of Playstation turned out to be the best (and it’s not bad that the two companies have a decade-long history of collaboration).

Although therefore the interest is to get as many people as possible to play the game – and to do so it would be obvious to open Final Fantasy XVI to as many platforms as possible – eventually Square Enix proceeded with PlayStation.

From a development point of view, limiting production to one system not only makes it easier to optimize the game, but it allows you to maximize performance on that system because you focus only on that.

Yoshina then also spent nice words on Playstation, describing them as very cooperative. The article closes with a more incisive, albeit brief, statement which makes us understand the love and passion behind a game such.

It allowed us to create the game we wanted to create, and it made it easier.

As can well be understood – and as we also saw during the opening conference of theprint preview which allowed us to experience a few hours of playing Final Fantasy XVI – all the team behind the game put passion and heart into the title, trying to bring their idea to fruition.

Because while fighting for the position linked to the acquisition of this or that development studio, we can only remember that behind economic and commercial dynamics, there are always development teams that intend to bring their idea to fruition, fromhigh artistic, technical and playful value.