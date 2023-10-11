This Wednesday, October 11, it was learned that the Colombian Ivonne Rubio would have died in the middle of the clashes between the Hamas group and Israel which started last Saturday. This fact generates concern among the relatives of the compatriots who are trapped on Israeli soil. Some of these people are the renowned Father ‘Chucho’ and about 100 pilgrims.

The Catholic priest, whose name is Jesús Hernán Orjuela, traveled to the Middle East in the company of about 92 Colombian, Mexican and Ecuadorian pilgrims on a pilgrimage through the Holy Land.

When the prelate and the Colombian travelers had just crossed the Egyptian border with Israel, clashes broke out, leaving 1,200 Israelis and 950 Palestinians dead.

In an interview with City TV, father ‘Chucho’ recounted the distressing moments they have had to live under these circumstances. “Today we had a little scare because there was a warning of a missile and We had to run to the shelters, which are safe places, but it is a little stressful for the pilgrims, for the ladies who are older,” the priest revealed.

‘They suggest we return in November’

Regarding the possibility of returning to Colombia as soon as possible, the religious said that they are waiting for the aircraft of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) to arrive since they have not had a response from the commercial airlines. “Powerless in the face of the attitude of the airlines, Iberia. Totally oblivious, with a cancellation of flights and with some proposals to return in November,” said the priest.

The FAC sent two Boeing 737 planes to Israel to repatriate the Colombians. Father ‘Chucho’ revealed that he has already sent the list of people who are trapped, “children, grandparents, people who no longer have medicines and need them. I feel committed, I would feel incapable of leaving here a grandfather, a young man, a person who has put his faith in God in reaching this land and finding this war, leaving them alone, no.”



So far, according to the aforementioned media, 230 Colombians have received guidance to reschedule their return flights, 42 were relocated on a flight to Istanbul (Turkey), 67 pilgrims are in the city of Tiberias and two are missing.

In interviews with other media, the priest noted: “These people are older adults. I went from being the spiritual guide to taking care of them. There are not only Colombians, there are Mexicans, Americans… Until the last one leaves, I won’t leave. “.

As revealed by the priest, Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, has been in direct communication with him.

“He told me that President Gustavo Petro wanted to take us to Colombia as soon as possible. But we still do not have concrete information about when that will be and when we can leave for the airport,” commented Father ‘Chucho’ to News

Snail.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Ambassador Manjarrés announced that they are preparing all the logistics and permits necessary for a Boeing 737 plane from Colombia to land in Israel, a State declared at war, and evacuate its compatriots.

