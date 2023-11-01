This Sunday, the sensors of the Seismological Research Center of Cuba They reported unusual activity: 222 tremors, some of which reached 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale. Fortunately, apart from the scare among the population, there was no damage or fatalities.

Contrary, The earthquake that has caused serious damage and affected millions of people is the deep crisis that is shaking the Cuban economy.. Unable to recover in 2022, after the covid-19 pandemic, the prospects for the end of 2023 and for 2024 are very discouraging.

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a timid 2 percent in 2022, while hundreds of economies in the world reported much higher increases, between 4 and 8 percent, once the restrictions of the pandemic were overcome. Furthermore, it is estimated that in 2023 the Cuban GDP will barely grow 1.5 percent, according to ECLAC.

To the shortage of basic foods and medicines, the constant blackouts, the lack of public transportation because there is no gasoline and an inflation that this year must exceed 40 percent, we must add the collapse of essential public service networks. In July, up to 200,000 Cubans were left without water supply due to aging pipes and pumps, and lack of maintenance of the system.

Two years after the spontaneous street protests against the crisis, which left more than a thousand arrested and 172 sentenced to prison terms, Cubans no longer have the strength to express their discontent in public.

There are lines to get gas, to buy food, because with a reduction in the ration book there is no longer free and guaranteed food, even if it is few…

This is how the analyst and former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda summarized it a few weeks ago: “There are lines to fill up with gas, to buy food, because with a reduction in the ration book there is no longer free and guaranteed food, even if it is few, and for get medicines in the health system…”.

Castañeda describes the shortage of basic necessities from toilet paper to toothpaste – including sanitary towels –, electricity – with almost daily blackouts – and, above all, hope. “People no longer want to protest or stand in lines, but rather leave,” he explains.

In 2022, more than 300,000 Cubans arrived at the southern border of the United States, almost all via Nicaragua and Mexicoaccording to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection agency.

The figure is equivalent to more than 2.5 percent of the island’s population, in an exodus that Jorge Duany, an expert on immigration issues at Florida International University, calls “a kind of silent Mariel,” as serious or more so than that flow of hundreds of thousands through the port of Mariel at the beginning of the 80s.

Photograph of the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel with Raúl Castro, in Havana (Cuba).

Record poverty

88 percent of Cubans live in poverty, 13 percentage points more than last year, according to the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights, based in Miami.

This places the island well above the Latin American average, which, according to ECLAC, is around 32 percent, with Venezuela at 50 percent, Colombia at 36 percent, Brazil at 30 percent and Chile at 10.5 percent.

According to analysts from the General Directorate of the Treasury of France, cited by the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro, the Cuban GDP per capita had a resounding drop between 2019, before the pandemic, and last year, going from more than 9,000 dollars annually to just 2,260. The official figures from Havana show something different (a minimal drop), but external analysts view them with suspicion.

If the indicator is as low as the French Treasury economists suggest, in Latin America, Cuba would only be better off than Nicaragua and Haiti, with Uruguay, Panama and Chile at the top of the table, with figures between 15,000 and 20,000 dollars. With 6,650, Colombia would almost triple Cuba.

A recent investigation by the Latin American Studies Circle (Cesla), located in Madrid, defined the reasons why Cuba’s GDP grew by 2 percent in 2022, half of what the Government expected.

“This performance was negatively influenced by the slow recovery of international tourism, low levels of exports, the drop in imports and persistent problems with the supply of energy, which have affected the production of goods and commercial services,” the document says. .

“Electricity consumption was reduced by 5.3 percent compared to 2021, and industrial production shows notable declines in steel, construction materials and oil refining,” he adds.

The global crisis derived from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical adjustments has hit Cuba particularly hard.“a weak economy subject to external sanctions, whose economic reform process has stalled and has not yielded the expected results,” notes Cesla.

Starting in 2017, and as a result of the crisis in Venezuela’s oil production, Cuba lost the guarantees of stable supply that Hugo Chávez offered it since the beginning of the century.

The situation was already quite serious in 2021, with drops of 41 percent in the supply of diesel, 37 percent in fuel oil and 75 percent in gasoline. In 2022, the average decline was 25 percent, a figure that, according to various indications, may be higher, and therefore more serious, so far in 2023. The lack of fuel for electricity generation is felt with blackouts that average three hours a day.

Even sugar cane production, once a symbol of the island economy with annual harvests of several million tons, is at a minimum: barely 400,000 tons, the worst result in more than a century. This has forced Cuba to import sugar and has also affected electricity generation, since part of the cane is used to produce biodiesel.

Much more than the embargo

One of the causes is the embargo promoted by Washington, which has weighed on Cuban trade and the economy since the 1960s, and was accentuated during Donald Trump’s mandate. But there are other explanations that point to a very inefficient centralized system, and a productive apparatus incapable of renewing itself.

Despite the reforms that have allowed the emergence of a small business sector (about 8,000 micro, small and medium-sized companies, most of them private), economic activity is not lifting its head. Added to all this is the corruption of the state apparatus and the single-party system.

According to Transparency International’s corruption perception index, in 2022, Cuba fell from 43rd to 65th place in the world ranking. But the situation could be worse, since the indicator is based on surveys of the population on how they perceive corruption in the Government, and Cubans’ fears of talking about their authorities are known.

Since the end of the 20th century, the regime has bet heavily on attracting international tourism, key to obtaining dollars. It sought to replace the decline in exports and be able to pay for the growing need for imported products, since, as the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, recognized a few days ago, “practically 100 percent of the basic basket is imported, including coffee.” .

But the recovery of foreign tourism after the pandemic has been far below expectations. While in 2022 and 2023, destinations with which Cuba competes, such as Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and Cancún, in Mexico, broke records, the island has not rebounded as necessary. This is serious because the sector is the second contributor to GDP and the third source of foreign currency.

More than 1,800,000 tourists visited the island between January and September, a figure higher than last year, but very far from the goal of 3.5 million that the Government set for 2023, especially if one takes into account that The high season has already passed.

After reaching close to 4.7 million tourists in 2018 – a historical record – the flow began to decline before the pandemic: in 2019 it fell to 4.3 million. So even if it approaches 2.5 million in 2023, it will be well below pre-pandemic levels.

Blackouts, aqueduct failures, a mobile phone network that frequently goes down and shortages of gasoline and other goods mean that Cuba has lost reliability for international tour operators. And that closes the vicious circle, since, for more tourists to arrive and with them more foreign exchange necessary to invest in infrastructure, the infrastructure needs to work. But tourists are not going to increase as long as the infrastructure remains as it is.

The prospects for the end of 2023 are not good: the most recent calculations indicate that the increase in GDP will be around 1.5 percent, half of what the Government expected, among other reasons because the two allies of the regime (Russia and Venezuela) face their own crises and can do little to help the Cuban economy.

In the case of Russia, the war in Ukraine is prolonged, and with it, the deterioration of economic activity in Vladimir Putin’s homeland due to the enormous cost of the war and Western economic sanctions, which have undermined business and production.

And as for Venezuela, the hope of lifting sanctions that would free up oil production and exports – something that could benefit Cuba – is jeopardized by the decision of the Supreme Court in Caracas to annul the primary election process of the opposition, from which María Corina Machado emerged victorious.

This ruling by a Court controlled by the regime marks a serious breach of the Barbados agreements, signed between the Government and the opposition just a few days before, and has already produced a harsh warning from Washington to Caracas that would imply that the sanctions continue. And if neither Venezuela nor Russia can lift their heads, even less will they be able to help Cuba. Hence, it is not strange that ECLAC says that the island’s economy, which aims to close 2023 poorly, will perform even worse in 2024.

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME