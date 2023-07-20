Maguire, why is everyone mad at you? Criticised, contested, mocked on social media, he has now also lost the captain’s armband and will most likely leave Manchester United. In the new episode of In the Box, the podcast on English football, we analyze the situation of the English centre-back, overpaid four years ago by United and now in disgrace, even if he will continue to play more than satisfactorily in the national team. In our appointment dedicated to football across the Channel, the focus is also on Liverpool, which is redoing the midfield trying to forget the negative season that has just ended. And then in-depth analysis on the Italians’ West Ham, with Scamacca at the start, Udogie immediately protagonist and a treasure, the one obtained from the sale of Rice, very useful for strengthening himself in view of next season.