Two years ago it was not very difficult to choose at the pump. If your car ran a little more economically or better, you simply pumped Euro 98. That only cost 7 cents more then and the petrol prices were not that high either. Nowadays you pay more than 2 euros for a liter of Euro 98 (often E5), which is now sometimes 20 cents more expensive than normal petrol. But why is Euro 98 suddenly so much more expensive?

Euro 98 is so called because the octane number (not the octane rating) is 98. Old-timers run better on this because you are less likely to suffer from pinging, but sporty engines can also have an increase in power. E5 means that it contains a maximum of 5 percent ethanol, but in practice there is often no ethanol in Euro 98. That octane number is therefore the reason why you want 98, but also why it is expensive.

The prices of regular Euro 95 petrol are therefore falling faster than those of the premium fuels. According to Bloomberg there are a number of reasons why Euro 98 (E5) is currently relatively expensive. You can guess one of the causes: things are still rumbling in eastern Europe and the ban on petroleum products from that region is raising all prices.

Why is Euro 98 still so much more expensive than Euro 95?

But why are the premium fuels proportionally more expensive than regular Euro 95? According to Bloomberg the demand for Euro 98 is relatively low and energy costs are still quite high. To cut costs, oil companies are reducing stocks of octane boosters. Your economics teacher told you earlier that scarcity raises the price.

Less octane due to rules in America

For the other reason we should not be in Ukraine, but in America. There are new rules about the sulfur content in gasoline. To comply, refiners must treat the gasoline with naphtha, which reduces the octane rating. Making gasoline with a higher octane number has become a more laborious process there. Now that is in America, but we will also notice that here.

Those sulfur rules have been in force since 2017 and for a long time the effects on premium fuels were manageable. But due to the huge decrease during the pandemic and the increase now, the refineries are in trouble. “Meeting lower sulfur requirements comes at the expense of octane, which has likely contributed to rising prices for high-octane blending components,” say analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Or was Euro 98 just that cheap?

In January of 2020 and 2021, the price difference between Euro 95 and Euro 98 was about 7 cents. Nowadays, with a little searching, you can refuel with a price difference of about 16 cents. Last year the difference was 20 cents. And in 2018 and 2019, the price difference was even a hefty 23 cents. So the petrol remains outrageously expensive, but it could be worse.