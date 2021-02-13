Ethan’s return in Resident Evil Village caught many by surprise. The truth is that despite being the main character of Resident Evil VII, the glory goes to the Baker family and even Mia, his wife. Making Ethan a playable character in the first person perhaps takes away some epicity from what another character could give in the third person, although hey, in short, it is not that Ethan is the joy of the garden. Why did Ethan return to Resident Evil Village? The game’s producer, Peter Fabiano, answers the question.

In an interview with GamingBolt, Fabiano comments argues why Ethan’s return in Resident Evil Village. According to the producer of the game “The team grew fond of Ethan as a character, so we knew we wanted to continue his story. We wanted players to continue to experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters.. After all, this is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

From Capcom it seems that Ethan became quite fond of and perhaps using the first person camera with another character would not have had a much desired effect. On the other hand, in the same interview Fabiano is encouraged to affirm that Capcom are very confident with Resident Evil Village and what do you want to do “The best survival horror to date”, or at least they will try to do it. Will they get it? Of course, with the little that we have been seeing, we can only say that Resident Evil Village looks tremendous.

We can play Resident Evil Village on Xbox Series X | S on May 4.