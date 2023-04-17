He already had Tesla (electric cars), The Boring Company (underground tunnels), SpaceX (aerospace), Neuralink (brain implants) and Twitter (social media). With the establishment of X.AI Corp, Elon Musk has added another new company. The plans for Musk’s latest venture leaked Friday via The Wall Street Journal.

With X.AI Corp, Musk focuses on developing so-called generative AI, a form of artificial intelligence that generates text, images and sound. With X.AI, Musk is competing with OpenAI from San Francisco, which unleashed a global AI hype when it launched language robot ChatGPT at the end of last year. Since the arrival of ChatGPT, virtually all major tech companies have announced new AI products or plans, and major Silicon Valley investors are shifting their budgets to AI startups.

With X.AI, Musk is entering the battle for the best AI systems. In particular, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Google are chasing each other in the race for control of the technology. A technology that, according to Microsoft founder Bill Gates in a recent essay – titled: ‘The era of AI has begun’– is comparable in impact to the development of the computer chip, the PC, the internet and the mobile phone.

1 What is Elon Musk up to with X.AI?

What do we know for sure about Musk’s plans? Not much. He registered his new company in the US state of Nevada on March 9, with himself as sole director. Musk also abolished according to The Financial Times recently at least ten thousand GPU processors from chip company Nvidia. Those are the superchips needed for the computing power of an AI model that can compete with the best on the market.

In recent months, Musk has also been busy persuading the best AI scientists to join his new company. The first acquisition is known. Igor Babuschkin has been brought in from Google’s AI arm DeepMind to shape Musk’s new AI team. Attempts to recruit staff from OpenAI – which Musk himself co-founded, but from which he left with a fight – were, according to The Wall Street Journal only a ‘mixed success’.

2 How does this move fit into Musk’s larger plans for the future?

Musk recently changed Twitter’s company name to X Corp. Musk’s fascination with the letter ‘X’ goes way back. One of his first companies – an online bank – was called X.com. And one of Musk’s ten children, his two-year-old son, is named X Æ A-XII—pronounced Ex Ash A Twelve—where Æ stands for “the elven spelling” of AI. The boy’s nickname: ‘X’.

After Musk bought Twitter in October last year for 44 billion euros, he announced on Twitter that his purchase would bring “X, the everything app” closer. Musk previously hinted that he sees a future in apps such as China’s WeChat, which allows users to do almost anything: pay, chat, travel and even take out mortgages.

The announcement of Musk’s newest company sheds new light on the purchase of Twitter, with it still not clear why Musk paid so much for a company that has now lost half its value. The data from Twitter – billions of tweets – may be used to train X.AI’s AI models in the future.

3 But wait, wasn’t Musk afraid of AI?

Indeed, he gave that impression. Musk signed on late last month an open letter of more than a thousand scientists and industry people, who called for an “immediate pause” of six months in the development of the technology. “AI systems with human intelligence can pose great risks to society and humanity,” the letter said.

The letter can be seen in part as an attempt by the competition to slow down the development of OpenAI. Signatories included employees of Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta. As it turns out, Musk founded his AI company just weeks before the letter appeared.

Musk hit in 2014 – after he published the book Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom – convinced that artificial intelligence was going to pose a major threat to humanity. “Even bigger than a nuclear war,” he said in 2018 at tech conference SXSW. In 2020, he predicted opposite The New York Times that in 2025 computers would surpass humans in terms of intelligence.

If the computer has caught up with humans, the world will enter an “unstable and strange period,” Musk said. In Musk’s view, multiple AIs are needed to reduce the chance of one overpowering system.

4 It won’t go that fast, will it?

AI scientists and top executives of AI companies are very divided about the impact the technology can have. There is a double feeling in Silicon Valley: on the one hand excitement about what AI can do and on the other hand concern about the speed of development and lack of control.

Musk is not alone in his fears about what AI will be capable of if Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is achieved. This is the moment when artificial intelligence equals the level of human intelligence and there is a risk that humans will lose control over the system they designed.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tuned in a recent interview that it is important for the AI ​​community to recognize the dangers of a supercomputer in order to prevent AI from becoming unmanageable. “There is a chance that AI will lead to the end of humanity and it is very important that we recognize that,” Altman said. “How else are we going to put in enough effort to prevent that scenario?”

AI What is it?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is basically anything that uses computers to mimic human intelligence. The European Commission defines AI as follows: “AI refers to systems that display intelligent behavior by analyzing their environment and – with a certain degree of autonomy – taking action to achieve specific goals.” What makes people intelligent is that they are capable of recognizing patterns. The more often people experience a situation, the better they deal with it. That is what AI also does: humans teach computers to discover patterns in large amounts of data through algorithms. Generative AI is a form of AI where a system produces texts, images or sound on demand. The most famous example is ChatGPT of the American tech company OpenAI. Through this program, users can give commands (‘prompts’) to a chatbot. This takes the form of a dialogue that feels like a human conversation. ChatGPT is trained with a huge dataset – a so-called Large Language Model (LLM) – consisting of text from websites, internet forums, digital books and subtitles from videos. The program is self-learning: it gets better the more it is used.