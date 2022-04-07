Elden Ring it is a success. Within a month of its release, more than 12 million copies have been sold worldwide, surpassing any expectations from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. This was something unexpected, which caused many to wonder why this installment is so popular? Fortunately, a survey gives us an answer.

GamesIndustry.biz recently interviewed 200 people who attended EGX and PAX events to find out why Elden Ring it is a success. Of this amount of people, only 35% have bought the game in question, which is a good number. Alongside this, 24% represent players who are new to the Souls series. When asked why they had purchased FromSoftware’s recent work, 80% mentioned that the open world won them over.

Similarly, 28% of respondents mentioned that they bought Elden Ring because a content creator convinced them. On the other hand, 40% of players were persuaded by a friend to enter this world. Even a quarter of people said that the inclusion of George RR Martin was all they needed to play this title.

Regarding people who have not bought Elden Ring, The survey has revealed that lack of time and difficulty are the main barriers that prevent that more people have this game in their hands. Certainly some very interesting information that could very well shape the direction of the next FromSoftware experience.

Editor’s note:

From these data, it is very striking that the focus on the open world is what caught the players. This section has also made the difficulty barrier less of a problem, as people have hundreds of tools to move forward.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz