It would not be crazy to conclude that Eden Hazard is the worst signing in the history of Real Madrid. The club from the capital of Spain has spent 130 million euros for the signing of the Belgian, who was recruited with the aim of being the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and who, due to his absence from the game as well as his infinity of injuries, has only It has been a headache for both the club’s board of directors and the coaching staff of Zinedine Zidane and now that of Carlo Ancelotti.
The club is looking to end its relationship with the player at all costs, however, this will not happen as the Belgian refuses to leave the institution this summer, as he wants to fulfill his fifth year of contract. This position of Hazard slows down the immediate plans that the board has regarding the assembly of the squad, since Brahim Díaz and Marco Asensio are in mind, but the Belgian does not release the required gap.
The club wants to sign the renewal of Marco Asensio and finalize the return of Brahim Díaz, but this task will not be easy. To do this, they must first let the former Chelsea out, since he has a 30 million euro token that makes it impossible for those from the Spanish capital to afford the improved salary that Marco is asking for and the extra token that Díaz would generate. Surely the whites will squeeze everything in their power to cut the relationship with the winger, but at this moment it seems that nothing will change.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Eden #Hazard #complicating #Real #Madrids #market #plans
Leave a Reply