Liberal democracies face a general negative trend, with clear setbacks in aspects such as representation and rights. This was revealed this Wednesday by a report of the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), which also recognizes positive aspects such as a decrease in corruption and high electoral participation.

The Global Report on the State of Democracy notes that 2022 was the sixth year in a row in which more countries experienced democratic decline than improvement, the longest decline since IDEA began keeping this type of records in 1975.

The deterioration, which affects even consolidated democracies in Europe, ranges from the integrity of electoral processes to the independence of power judicial, security or freedom of expression and assembly.

“I think the outlook continues to be negative, very adverse for democracy on a global scale,” explains IDEA general secretary Kevin Casas-Zamora to Efe, who highlights three major concerns: the “gap” between the West and the rest of the world, the lack of response to social demands and the case of the United States.

The war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine are “brutally” widening that gap, Casas-Zamora maintains, highlighting that “the rest of the world sees these two conflicts very differently from how the West sees them.”

“The fear I have is that democracy will be trapped in that abyss that is opening and that democracy in much of the rest of the world will be considered a Western value against which we must react, that democracy will end up trapped in a blizzard” , explains the former vice president of Costa Rica, who speaks of a possible “tragedy.”

Casas-Zamora also warns that the “growing inability” of the United States to govern itself also sends a “calamitous” message for democracy worldwide, which has already been reflected, for example, in Brazil, and regrets the “extended perception that democracy is not being able to respond to social demands,” especially of youth.

The report, however, recognizes some “green shoots”, such as the decline in corruption, especially in Africa, and the high level of political participation, which coincides with a shift of the center of gravity of democracy from institutions to civic activism.

“The energy of democracy and the future are increasingly linked to what citizens do. I think people are becoming much more aware of their rights and are more willing to go out and claim them. There is a certain general perception of the futility of the institutions, although these continue to be essential,” says Casas-Zamora.

Faced with democratic decline The report highlights the “key” role in curbing abuses of power of compensatory institutions, A term that includes electoral management bodies, anti-corruption agencies, popular movements, human rights organizations or investigative journalism.

Strengthening the role of these institutions is one of the public policy recommendations suggested by IDEA, as well as supporting electoral processes, promote mechanisms that guarantee participation and fair elections, transparency and access to information from legislative bodies or the protection of civic space.

On the European continent, “significant” falls are highlighted in several democratic indicators despite the fact that it continues to be the region with the best performance, while progress in Central Europe in rule of law.

Africa combines a severe decline in representation due to changes in institutional governments with high political participation, while in West Asia authoritarianism proliferates, with new forms of electronic surveillance and repression.

How did Latin America fare?

In the case of Latin America, the annual report of the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance ensures that the measures adopted by various governments against organized crime and the suppression of civil rights are some of the main threats to democracy in the region.

The Global Report highlights that The region has an average performance in many democratic indices, despite the general decline in the last five years, especially in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, with rapid falls in El Salvador and Guatemala.

“In recent years, elected leaders on the American continent have eroded democracy, using state institutions to legitimize restrictions on rights, civic space and electoral competition,” notes IDEA.

El Salvador and Guatemala report large drops in their democratic levels.

Latin America maintains high levels of electoral participation and solid numbers in the representation section, with thirteen countries among the first fifty in the world in this last section, but The answers to the issue of organized crime challenge the rule of law.

“Insecurity remains a major challenge to the rule of law. Governments have failed to adequately respond to the root causes of the rise in violent crime and many have resorted to granting more power to the armed forces, increasing defense spending and expanding militarization in public security and immigration,” the report points out.

These measures have had negative effects on civil liberties and personal integrity, among other rights, and have been applied in countries such as Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Peru.

The region continues to have a huge deficit in the rule of law. Judicial independence continues to be a pending issue

“The region continues to have an enormous deficit in terms of the rule of law. Judicial independence continues to be a pending issue. Another problem, and an increasingly worse one, is the violence derived from the presence of organized crime.“, explains the general secretary of IDEA, Kevin Casas-Zamora, to Efe.

Casas-Zamora maintains that if a democracy cannot guarantee the physical security of its citizens, its “days are numbered” and mentions El Salvador as an example of how citizens accept sacrificing rights to solve the problem of crime.

Nicaragua, according to the report, is the country in the region with the worst results in terms of rights. Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua

“There is an enormous urgency for us to offer public policy options to face the challenge of citizen security, options compatible with democracy and the rule of law, otherwise the temptation for a Bukele to appear is too great,” he says.

Nicaragua, according to the report, is the country in the region with the worst results in terms of rights, because the Government “has put an end to opposition and dissent, including reprisals against members of the Catholic Church and the media.”

