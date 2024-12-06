We are approaching the end of the year and, before that, there are various celebrations and holidays that make the month of December one of the most anticipated for many people. Although Christmas and New Year’s Eve are the most notable days, a few weeks before there are also two very well received holidays.

It is about the December 6 and 8very close dates but with different origins, although both are considered national holidays and, therefore, all of Spain counts it as a non-working and non-school day. In addition, the luckiest can take a long weekend and also have the 9th as a free day, which in 2024, joins the weekend, forming a ‘macrobridge’.

This Friday, December 6, begins the first of the holidays we have in this last month of the year. On this date it is celebrated Spanish Constitution Day and, although it is a well-known celebration in our country, many people may not know exactly what the holiday is about.

Why is December 6 a holiday in Spain?

December 6 is a national holiday as a tribute and remembering one of the historic days of Spain. On December 6, 1978a referendum was held in our country in which citizens were consulted if the current Spanish Constitution was approved and in all provinces the yes vote won by a large majority.









In this way, it was a few years later when this date was declared a national holiday, specifically in 1983, after the regulation of Royal Decree 2964/1983 of November 30 of that year. Since then, every December 6 is a holiday throughout Spain and there are different commemorative events by organizations such as the Armed Forces, the Administration or educational centers, among others.

The Magna Carta that was approved in 1978 and continues currently in forcethus has a Preamble, and 169 articles divided into a Preliminary Title, 10 Titles, 4 Additional Provisions, 9 Transitional Provisions, 1 Repealing Provision and 1 Final Provision.