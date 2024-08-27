There is some unrest in the Colombian Tennis Federationafter announcing the starting lineup of the team Colombia for the September clash against Japan in Davis Cup World Group I.

Nicolas Mejia, Nicolas Barrientos, Adriá Soriano, Cristian Rodriguez and Miguel Tobon These are the players called up by captain Alejandro Falla, who had initially called up tennis player Daniel Galán, but declined the call.

“Initially, the captain Alejandro Falla had also called up Colombian tennis player Daniel Galán, who declined the call-up as he could not reach an economic agreement with the other called-up players on the historical percentages established by them for the distribution of prize money within the Team, despite the efforts of coordination and dialogue that the Colombian Tennis Federation made in this regard,” said Fedecoltenis.

Galán’s request

EL TIEMPO consulted a source from the Federation on the player’s request and explained that for years “the prizes agreed for the players are based on ticket issues, participation in the Davis Cup and contracts with the tennis players.”

According to the system of distribution created several seasons ago, a player earns depending on his world ranking, the number of matches played during the season in ATP tournaments and the number of games in singles and doubles.

Image of the series between Argentina and Colombia in 2018. Guido Pella (blue) beat Daniel Galán (yellow). Photo:EFE Share

He also explained that 72 percent of the prize money is shared between the Colombian team’s players, the substitutes and the captain. The remaining 28 percent goes to the Federation’s coffers.

A member of the Colombian Tennis Federation He spoke with Daniel Galán, who was not in the series against Luxembourg, to tell him to return to the Colombian team and be in the series against Japan.

However, Daniel Galán, Colombia’s number one racket and the world’s 127th ATP tennis player, attempted a negotiation to increase his income for representing the team in the Davis Cup. “He wanted more money,” said Fedecoltenis.

Of the 72 percent given to the team, 32% goes to the country’s number one racket, 20% to the number two racket, 30% to the doubles pair, 10% to the captain (coach) and 5% to the substitutes.

Gallant He would have requested 60 percent of the purse, 28 percent more, taking into account the system that is used and that “it is important because the more you play, the more income you generate.” The source said that the Federation did not give in because: “Galán did not win the series alone,” said Fedecoltenis.

Galán responds

EL TIEMPO spoke with Daniel Galán, who said that an agreement was not reached with Fedecoltenis, but he neither confirmed nor denied what was said within the entity.

“Unfortunately we have not reached an agreement with the Colombian Tennis Federation, but I am always available to make sure that if we do, I can be part of the team,” said Galán.

For now, Colombia is focusing on the series against Japan that will take place on September 14 and 15 at the Ariake Tennis Park, located in the city of Tokyo.

Daniel Galan Photo:EFE Share

