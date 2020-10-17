Steve Waugh was for Australia, but when it came to capturing cricket on camera, he chose India, where the game is considered a religion. Whether it was playing cricket by monks in the foothills of the Himalayas or a handicapped player swimming in the air like ninja warriors to catch the ball, Waugh found a way to live a cricketing life in India. The former Australia captain saw people playing cricket from beaches to deserts and mountains. The youngsters, batting and carrying balls, also impressed Waugh on the dusty ground at Mumbai’s famous Azad Maidan.

According to ABC.net.au, Waugh said about Azad Maidan, “That place is made for cricket and I like that. they’re amazing. They float in the air like ninja warriors. “Waugh, captured in camera during his many visits to cricket-crazy country India, has now given the book the title titled ‘The Spirit of Cricket-India.’ More than 70 of Waugh’s photographs will be on display in Sydney later this month.

He said, “India not only gave me memories to look forward to, it showed me life-changing moments. The purpose of this book is to find out why there is a cricketing religion in India. “Waugh circled India for 18 days with a camera in hand. He went through the streets of Mumbai to Jodhpur. He touched the streets of Kolkata, then Rajasthan. He also took a walk through the desert and the high Himalayas. A tour drawing has been prepared on his tour, titled ‘Capturing Cricket.’ It will be broadcast on ABC on November 17.

Talking about cricket in India, Waugh said, “It is difficult to underestimate cricket in a country like India. There are 80 crore people living below the poverty line, but cricket gives them a chance to connect with something special. This is a game that does not require a lot of money. I mean to say that for cricket it is often said that you only need bat and ball to play. Waugh said, “I don’t remember that I’ve ever met anyone in India who doesn’t know that I play cricket.” They recognize you directly which helps to talk to them. “