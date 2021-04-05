Rising pandemic fatigue and a slow vaccination rate form the ideal combination for the emergence of a new market niche, the immunization tourism.

Different countries and agencies tried to turn impatience for the coronavirus vaccine into a business, and the world thousands of citizens have traveled to get the injection, especially when the first solutions appeared and in a context of disorganization in vaccination strategies.

But the market did not prosper. And as the availability of vials increases, it tends to disappear.

“We believe that there are countries that have made attempts to promote immunological tourism, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Morocco and also Israel,” explains Martí Sarrate, president of the Catalan Association of Specialized Travel Agencies.

These are initiatives that have not been publicized, he says, and they move behind the scenes.

A convention center converted into a Covid vaccination site in Washington, United States. Photo: EFE

Cuba has also tried to participate in a cake that melts as the vaccinated population increases. “Tourists will have the option, if they want, to get vaccinated in Cuba,” said Vicente Vérez, director of the country’s Finlay Vaccine Institute, in January regarding the prospects for placing Soberana 2 serum on the market.

A not very fertile market

There is no evidence that any Spanish travel agency has offered tourist packages with vaccination included. There is hardly any market.

“There can always be people, but I think that with the acceleration of the vaccination rate that is being announced, potential clients would not risk going to another country. There could be some potential clients, but not many ”, explains Sarrate.

In addition, the ethical debate, and it does not seem at all edifying that a country is dedicated to charging for vaccines while its population is pending immunization.

When the vaccination process began in the first countries, many thought of traveling to give themselves the injection. Photo: EFE

What the specialists do not rule out is that a small group of Spaniards have traveled on their own account and at risk to one of the countries that provide vaccines under hand.

Sarrate recalls, in this sense, the case of the sisters of King Felipe VI, who at the beginning of March received the vaccine Sinopharm China when they traveled to Abu Dhabi to visit their father. “We were offered and we agreed,” they argued.

This behavior is a double edged sword, in the sense that it is unlikely that the immunization document that the European Union has planned to implement to facilitate mobility will be provided to people vaccinated with products not authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

And Chinese, Russian, Indian or Cuban immunogens are not among them. So, in this sense, it will not have been worth skipping the line.

Luxury and vaccinations

The one who is closing this business window is the British agency for millionaires Knightsbridge Circle, which offers first class flights, vaccinations and luxury stays during the time necessary to receive the two doses in different Arab countries and India for about 45,000 euros.

In principle, the proposal is for people over 65 years old, but in reality it has not put any inconvenience to customers over 18, as confirmed The vanguard.

The vaccination process in the UK is progressing much more satisfactorily than in the EU countries and immunization tourism seems to have become a thing of the past.

By Antoni López Tovar, from Barcelona

CB