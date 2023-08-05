The Panama canal he is desperately looking for water so as not to die. The decrease in rainfall due to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon have created a serious emergency threatens to dry up the route that moves almost 6 percent of world maritime trade.

The lack of rainfall is such that it has already pushed the canal – which works with fresh water, so it cannot be supplied from the oceans – to reduce from 40 to 32 the number of boats that cross daily the interoceanic highway since last July 30 and until further notice in order to save water.

A measure that, in addition to reducing income, key to the Panamanian public coffers, can increase the maritime traffic jam in the area, as warned by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) in the notice about the new restriction.

Ships wait to transit through the Agua Clara locks in the Panama Canal.

A water crisis

The Panama Canal connects 180 maritime routes that reach 1,920 ports in 170 countries, and about 6 percent of world trade passes through it. In fiscal year 2022, in fact, the channel delivered to the Panamanian Government the historic annual amount of 2,494.4 million dollars. Since 1914, more than a million ships have crossed the route, whose main users are the United States, China, Japan and Chile.

Water is the source of energy that moves the ships in the locks, the compartment that allows boats to pass from one section to another. At the locks, the ships are raised 26 meters above sea level to cross the isthmus and are then lowered upon arrival in the other ocean.

But the channel is not immune to the effect of the climate crisis either. For the transit of more than 14,000 ships a year, this interoceanic route is fed by the artificial lakes Gatún (1913) and Alhajuela (1935), which Today they reach minimum levels due to the lack of rain.

As explained by the manager of the Water Division of the Panama Canal, Erick Córdoba, in the internal publication of the El Faro canal, an “extended dry season” is being experienced, since there have been five and a half months in which no rain was recorded significant in the watershed of the highway, two weeks less than the longest season on record.

And it is that the climate system of Panama is governed by a rainy season and a dry season. The first begins in May, when the cycle is normal and lasts approximately until November; and the second goes from December to April, except for the Caribbean slope, where it rains almost all year. But experts acknowledge that the dry season lasted longer than expected. Therefore, today the water supplies from the rivers are insufficient.

An extensive dry season is being experienced, since it has been five and a half months in which no significant rains have been recorded

“This is not a new situation; Extreme events in terms of droughts have already occurred in previous years, but the fact that they have occurred in years as recent as 2016, 2017 and 2019 speaks of the increase in the frequency of these anomalies,” said El Faro.

Due to the lack of rainthe route also restricted the draft of the ships, the depth that the submerged part of a boat reaches in the water. The maximum that the Panama Canal offers is 50 feet of draft, but it has been gradually reducing it in recent months to 43 feet (13.11 meters).

Thus, “until the situation is normalized, the ships will have to pass with less cargo,” according to El Faro, which is why some merchant ships are currently unloading hundreds of containers in the Pacific port of Balboa and reloading them in Colón (Caribbean). , after crossing the channel, which implies some delays.

Container ship transits through the Panama Canal.

The lack of rain has also caused an increase in salinity in the water of the interoceanic highway, which creates other inconveniences. The canal’s watershed supplies water to three cities, including the Panamanian capital, where half the population of this country of 4.2 million lives.

“Every time we open the gate that leads to the sea, seawater is mixed with fresh water and the larger the gate (…), the greater the volume of salt water that enters the system,” said the canal’s administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez. .

“We have to keep that level of salt water within a certain range, because the water treatment plants do not have desalination capacity,” he added.

The effects of the drought

The canal administrator expressed that the lack of water, only measured in terms of tolls, since gives a price of 200 million balboas” (dollars) less in revenue in 2024.

But if the drought and the draft limit continue, the channel risks losing customers, because the shipping companies can opt for other routes. “We have to find solutions to be able to continue being a relevant route for the service of international trade. If we don’t adapt, then we are going to perish,” he stated.

In the words of the administrator of this key route for trade, the great disadvantage of the Panama Canal “is the fact that we operate with fresh water, while the other maritime routes (such as the Suez Canal) use sea water.” ”. And despite the scarcity of fresh water, the option of the canal using sea water is ruled out, since it would imply large excavations.

The administrator of the Panama Canal, Ricaurte Vásquez.

If we don’t adapt then we will perish

For now, The authorities warn that 2024 will be “very difficult if the level of the lakes cannot be recovered, after all the liquid used during the last months” with almost no rain.

They also warn that the construction of a second expansion of the canal, now necessary because it can reach its maximum transit capacity of tons in 2032, is not ruled out, although it is currently unfeasible. Infrastructure and water are the great limitations.

