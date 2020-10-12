The students followed the protocol to enter the Madrid school Blas de Lezo on September 17. Victor Sainz /

In August, the education authorities asked the centers to carry out the greatest number of outdoor activities, considering themselves especially safe against covid. They also suggested that, if necessary, schools and institutes use municipal libraries and other external buildings to ensure the greatest possible presence. One month after the start of the course, however, the examples of public centers that have transcended the limits of their enclosure are very scarce. The president of the federation of high school directors, Raimundo de los Reyes, for example, knows of none. The one of the federation of directors of infantile and primary schools, Vicent Mañes, neither.

Both agree that going out, and especially moving the classroom to the open sky of a park, would imply logistical, administrative and security problems, in addition to requiring human resources that they lack. Experts generally agree, although some believe that the lack of initiative in this regard has also weighed on comfort.

“On paper it is very good to say according to what things, but then you have to bring them to reality. I work in Mula [Murcia, 16.800 habitantes], where there are four secondary schools only. Between the four of us we can add 25 groups. How are we going to get them all out on the street? ”Says De los Reyes. And a group, he continues, has several teachers on the same day, so using different venues would mean a “lapse of 10 or 15 minutes in each class change”, which at the end of the day would generate a problem with the schedule. “In addition to the fact that in the circumstances in which we find ourselves, the students cannot stay alone for that time, they have to be permanently supervised,” he says.

The director admits that such an obstacle could be solved with the presence of monitors, but warns that no one has offered them. And he recognizes that, if the obligation had been established that the institutes had to give all the classes in person, they would have been forced to look for alternative spaces, but underlines that this would have required the hiring of many more teachers. “With more resources there are always more solutions,” he says. De los Reyes considers it “unfeasible”, in any case, to move the classes to the parks: “To undisciplined students who cannot leave the institute because the doors are closed, how do you hold them if you are in a park and they say: ‘ I’m out’?”.

Cross traffic lights

In addition to the lack of materials, Vicent Mañes, adds that today to organize any outing, an individual and express authorization from the family of each student is necessary, which would entail another bureaucratic burden, apart from the fact that some parents could refuse. “And to go with a primary school group to the park, if you have to cross three traffic lights, you need two teachers. Or some monitors that we do not have. It is one thing to go out one day to do a specific activity, which we do, but the other is very complicated ”.

Juan Manuel Escudero, emeritus professor of School Organization, agrees with the directors. “Teaching outside might be desirable. But the number of students who attend school is so impressive that it seems to me that turning them into something regular that all students can enjoy is so complex that it overflows the possibilities of schooling ”.

The sociologist Mariano Fernández Enguita believes, on the other hand, that in the centers there is also “an enormous inertia” contrary both to teaching in the open air and to agreeing with other Administrations on the use of their facilities. “The centers are used to functioning as venues. They close the doors once students have entered and create a sheltered, self-sufficient environment, like a sanctuary. There is little custom of going out and collaborating with the outside, when in reality there are always social or pedagogical reasons to establish relationships. What all the teachers of the center know how to do in relation to what society knows how to do is increasingly insignificant. What better way than to be able to go to the museum across the street, the foundation on the corner or the women’s group from I don’t know where. But, although there are different attitudes, the dominant one is to shut down, to simplify. It is a problem for organizations in general, not only for educational centers ”.

Covid, underlines Juan Antonio Ortega, member of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, “is an environmental biological pollutant and we need more outdoor activities in urban parks.” Ortega detailed this and other recommendations in a report for the Giner de los Ríos parents’ federation in Madrid. Its president, Mari Carmen Morillas, believes that if the centers are not putting them into practice it is, to a large extent, because the management teams do not give more of themselves. “Hygienic measures, contingency plans and all the responsibility has fallen on them, which already normally support a large bureaucracy. They have felt saturated, on many occasions overwhelmed and some have resigned, “he says.

The added difficulty of the outdoor mask Pilar Gargallo, president of the Federation of Pedagogical Renewal Movements of Catalonia, is aware that many municipalities have offered spaces to the centers to teach, but very few have accepted. “They have not done it because they do not have teachers nor would they have the equipment they have in class. And also for convenience, because with the blended model, they do have them ”. Teaching classes in the park would not be a pedagogical problem, he thinks, but it would have to be well planned. “With so much ratio, wearing a mask, with what it is already difficult for them to understand you in class, and without a prepared place it would be precarious. One day, okay, another too, but the whole course? There are days when it rains, is windy or people pass by … And excessive exposure to the sun should be avoided. Its not that easy”.

