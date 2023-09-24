After their goalless draw against Pachuca this Saturday at Akron Stadium, Chivas quickly returns to action this Tuesday, September 26 to face Mazatlan in La Fortaleza, in an early match on Matchday 11, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Initially, the meeting between both institutions was agreed to take place on Tuesday, October 24, however, there was a setback that made the plans of the organization change. Liga MX. Precisely, Date 11 is double and from the beginning it was announced that the matches would be during the week of October 3 and 4 and October 24 and 25.
Taking advantage of the fact that the Cañoneros visited the Tapatia Pearl to face the Atlas On Friday, October 20, on Matchday 13, they would remain in the city to avoid the return trip to Mazatlan soil and now play against Guadalajara, however, Tigers changed the plans.
The current Mexican soccer champion will fight for the title of the Champions Cup against Los Angeles FCmatch between the monarch of the Liga MX and MLS. Because this match will be held this Wednesday, September 27, the Matchday 10 duel between the purples and cats cannot be played during the week and that is why it was sent until September 30. With all this confusion, both the Sacred Flock and the Lighthouse team made the decision to advance their meeting without any problem.
Until now, the change of match dates has been a constant this semester and that is due to the poor condition of the fields as happened with the Corregidora Stadium and the Jalisco Stadiumapart from the issue of Leagues Cup 2023 and some commitments already scheduled by the clubs.
