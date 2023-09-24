This Tuesday we’ll see you again at home 👊 Get your 🎟️ and join us 👉 https://t.co/9VcvcY4don#EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TZ7XxnU0Hr — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 24, 2023

Likewise the duel between @Chivas and the Gunners of @MazatlanFCcorresponding to the #Day11 of the #Opening2023 It will be played on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Akron Stadium. #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/ULUMMQOzNY — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 8, 2023

Until now, the change of match dates has been a constant this semester and that is due to the poor condition of the fields as happened with the Corregidora Stadium and the Jalisco Stadiumapart from the issue of Leagues Cup 2023 and some commitments already scheduled by the clubs.