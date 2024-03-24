AWAY FROM CHIVAS 🚨❌🐐 https://t.co/LOLmOnokf7

There is a factor that would prevent Fernando Hierro from looking for the defender to reinforce Chivas: IT IS NOT FOR MONEY! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/9mgJOMVfXB

— Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) March 22, 2024