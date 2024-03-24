As we have informed you in 90min, Alan Montes aims to be one of the strong names for the Liga MX summer market. The Mexican center back has signed a huge tournament with Necaxa and this has made the most prestigious teams in Mexico analyze his signature at the end of the current campaign, América, Cruz Azul and likewise Chivas, however, the team of Verde Valle has questioned the possible signing of the defender.
Fernando Hierro's board considers that the defender can be a good reinforcement for the summer and in reality, the club considers itself in a position to fight financially with América and Cruz Azul, however, the Spanish sports director has slowed down the progress a little. interest in Alan's signature due to the excess of center backs they would have on the roster, since for this position this semester Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Orozco Chiquete, Raúl Martínez and the recently signed José Castillo have added minutes.
That being the case, Hierro will only consider signing Montes if the club manages to release at least one of the six defenders mentioned previously, to free up a spot for Alan in the squad. The name with the most options to leave is Jesús Orozco Chiquete, who is by far the best defender of the entire squad, but the young man already selected for the national team has a market both in the north of Mexico and in some clubs in Europe that have been giving for some time. follow up at your level.
#Chivas #thinking #detail #signing #Alan #Montes
