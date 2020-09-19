The ongoing tension between India and China in Ladakh does not seem to be decreasing yet. Forces on both sides are mobilizing the necessary resources for the coming winter. Meanwhile, China is playing Punjabi songs through a large number of loudspeakers in the border areas. Actually, this move of China is part of its thousands of years old war strategy. Through this, they are trying to show understanding of the language and culture of India.Recently in a news published in the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, it was reported that one side started playing songs related to the other in the Battle of Gaixia in 202 B.C. This forced the soldiers of the opposing side to believe that they have a good understanding of our culture and language and are not our enemies.

The Han dynasty was established in China by this war

The Battle of Gaixia was fought between Liu Bang and Jiang Yu’s Chu army. After his victory in this war, Liu Bang declared himself Emperor of China and established the Han Dynasty. Liu Bang made the song his major weapon in the war with Jiang Yu. He orders some soldiers from Xiang Yu to sing the Chu Song from all around. This scared Jiang Yu’s army completely and gave up and returned.

Now Punjabi songs playing China in Ladakh, provoking against PM Modi

It is also mentioned in China’s Art of War

China is working on its thousands of years old strategy through songs. Chinese military military strategist Sun Xu wrote in his famous book ‘Art of War’ in the sixth century BCE that the best fighting skills are those that are won without fighting. Working on his strategy, Communist Party mouthpieces like the Chinese Army and the Global Times are waging psychological warfare against Indian soldiers in Ladakh.



Loudspeakers mounted in mouldo of chinese army

After this move failed, there was no laughing stock of the Indian Army commanders when the Chinese Army started playing Punjabi songs on Finger 4 of Pangong Lake. At the same time, large loudspeakers have been installed at the Moldo military base of the Chinese Army. It is being said by the Chinese Army that the Indian Army should not be fooled by its political masters. Chinese soldiers are questioning the significance of Indian leaders’ decision to deploy Indian troops at such high altitude in the cold winter. China’s strategy is to weaken the confidence of Indian soldiers and create discontent among soldiers who never eat hot food.