The Governor of Santiago de Chile, Claudio Orrego, announced this Monday an unprecedented water rationing plan for the capital in the event of the need to cut suppliesa scenario that the authorities do not rule out in the short term in the face of the serious drought that the country is going through.

(He is interested in: Chile: how has Boric fared in his first month as president?)

“You have to realize the situation we’re in. We already have 12 years of drought therefore there are plenty of possibilities that we will have this type of situation,” Orrego said at a press point.

(Read: Chile: scandal over the government’s accusation of the expulsion of migrants)

The protocol establishes four types of alert depending on the emergency, the most serious being the “red alert”, which It would allow rotating cuts of a maximum of 24 hours.



The rationing would affect more than 1.5 million people of the almost 8 million who live in the Metropolitan Region and who are supplied with water from the Mapocho and Maipo rivers.

Before that, the governor pointed out, there could be three other scenarios: green alert, which implies prioritizing the use of groundwater; preventive alert, which requires the verification of resources, and yellow alert, implies the reduction of water outlet pressures.

This plan would come into force if the Government decrees water rationing, something that last March, the new president, Gabriel Boric, did not rule out in the short or medium term, especially in the three areas of eastern Santiago that are going through the situation more critical.

According to the president, Las Condes, Lo Barnechea and Vitacura, three of the most affluent neighborhoods in the country, are the ones with the most irrigation, since they are also the ones that consume the most water, exceeding the world average by four or five times, according to a study. from the University of Chile.

Chile is the country with the greatest water crisis in the entire Western Hemisphere and 76% of its territory has been affected by drought for a decade, according to Greenpeace.

According to the Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC), 2021 was the fourth driest year on record and all regions had a 50% deficit in rainfall, especially in the central zone, which hosts Santiago.

Experts attribute the lack of water to the scarcity of rains, but also to the water ownership system, which is 80% in private hands, mainly from large agricultural, mining and energy companies.

This system is based on the 1981 Water Code -drafted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990)-, a regulation that gave water rights in perpetuity and turned them into tradable goods.

EFE

More world news

– The mysterious town that suddenly fell asleep no matter what time it was

– The five places where they usually live until they are 100 years old

– Canada presents a budget focused on reducing the deficit