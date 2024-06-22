Once again the forward of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezhas been sidelined due to injury during the team’s pre-season heading to the 2024 Apertura Tournament, which has generated concern within the team.
In itself, the Guadalajara team already had some losses due to injury and now they will have to deal with the loss of their figure and captain, who since his arrival in Mexican soccer has struggled too much with the physical issue and now relapses before the start of the new tournament.
In the preseason in Cancun, the forward suffered a blow and that caused him to not be considered for the team’s trip to Zacatecas for the Cup for Peace, as they chose not to risk him and thus recover satisfactorily.
“It is worth mentioning that Javier Hernández was not eligible, since he suffered a blow in Cancún and after the last evaluation that was carried out on him, prior to the transfer to Zacatecas, it was determined that he would not travel so that he could recover and reintegrate as soon as possible into the group work,” the club detailed in a statement.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the first match of the Cup for Peace, the Sacred Flock tied 3-3 against the Celeste Machine, but defeated them in a penalty shootout 5-4.
#Chicharito #Hernández #preseason #Chivas
Leave a Reply