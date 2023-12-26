Tyrone José González Orama, better known as Canserbero, released two albums called Vida y Muerte, which were enough to create a great impact in the music industry. The lyrics of his songs and his rhymes made his songs become popular internationally. However, his premature death, caused by a murder, meant that no more of the artist's compositions could be heard.

After eight years of having died, the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine has done a ranking of the 50 most famous rappers in Spanish in history and has ranked Canserbero in first place. Here we explain why.

Why is Canserbero chosen the best rapper in Spanish in history?

In the ranking prepared by Rolling Stone magazine and published in October of this year, it places Canserbero in first place and describes his songs as “complex and dark stories, like thoughtful reflections on life, death, injustice and streets”.

He adds that the deep lyrics, his unmistakable voice, his attitude of solid authenticity and his social sensitivity were reflected in songs like 'Guide to Action', in which you find verses like: “Understand that I am not a tutor, I am just a I am a guy with courage who would like a better world / I am someone who gets upset when I see a person whose goal is a luxurious car instead of an upgrade / And I also want my house with a pool, but I would rather not see more children on the corner …”.

Finally, Rolling Stone magazine indicates that “his tragic death could be mistakenly seen as a justification for the glory of his legend, but he had an enormous spirit, responsible for a legacy as great as the emptiness the scene has felt since his departure.”

