Last Tuesday, California citizens showed up to cast their votes in the primary elections. The importance is that, both that state and Texas are two of the largest and most politically influential entities in the country, So there is special interest in what voters will decide given that they will assign the largest number of delegates.

Given its size, California will also give a clear picture of who the presidential candidates will be. So far Joe Biden has consolidated himself in the Democratic party, while donald Trump appears to have secured the majority in the state, according to the information released so far.

On the other hand, the two candidates with the most votes for each position, regardless of the party to which they belong, advance to the general election in California, where An important Senate seat is at stake.

It is worth remembering that California has a particular primary election system that allows voting regardless of party. Furthermore, as shared Telemundovoters have to vote twice for the same Senate seat, first to complete the term left vacant by Dianne Feinstein's death, and then for the term that follows.

Experts highlighted that the importance of this decision is that the difference in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans is very low, so A movement in that sense could mean an important change in the country's politics.

Congress in the US could undergo big changes. Photo:AFP

Migration and inflation: the two determining factors in California

The final results are still to be determined, but the citizens of California made it clear that Their decision to vote would basically be determined by two factors: high inflation and immigration policy.

Trump and Biden debate Photo:AFP

Interviewed by the aforementioned media, various voters shared that Both income and basic products have had a significant rise in prices, which led them to think about who will be the best representative to contain the situation.

Others said that due to the failed immigration policy, crime has increased in the state, so some chose to Give your vote to those who propose stricter policies in this matter.