It’s part of yoga, mindfulness and bathing in ice water: breathing deeper and slower. All kinds of health effects are attributed to it, from lower blood pressure to better sleep and concentration. But is that all right? How does that work – and why hasn’t evolution ensured that we always breathe slowly?

The medical literature is clear: deep, slow breathing increases the pain threshold, reduces tension, negative feelings, intestinal complaints, chronic back pain, stress, anxiety and depressionand promotes the immune system, psychological well-being and sleep quality.

“Our breathing is controlled by our autonomic nervous system,” says Hanneke van Helvoort, lung physiologist at Radboud university medical center in Nijmegen. “That is the part of the nervous system that controls the unconscious processes – including, for example, heart rate, blood pressure and digestion.”

Fifteen minutes a day

But you can also consciously control your breathing. “You can do autonomous breathing overrule”, explains Van Helvoort, “for example while speaking or by taking a deep breath.” A deep sigh instantly lowers heart rate and blood pressure, which can help calm yourself down. But there are also longer-term benefits if you breathe deeply and slowly more often, for example fifteen minutes a day.

“The autonomic nervous system consists of two parts,” explains Van Helvoort. “The sympathetic nervous system, which prepares the body for action, and the parasympathetic nervous system, which ensures rest and relaxation. Basically, the two balance each other out. In this way you breathe about twelve to fifteen times per minute at rest.”

The breathing normally fits exactly with the effort you make – evolution has looked at that very well. Always breathing more slowly is therefore unnecessary, says Van Helvoort. But in stressful situations you breathe faster than necessary – sometimes 20 to 25 times per minute – because stress hormones stimulate the respiratory center in the brain. You then breathe more superficially, from the chest, says Van Helvoort. “Your body does not make any extra effort, but it is in the action mode. This creates an imbalance between what the body gets and what it needs, with the result that you don’t feel comfortable.”

Consciously breathe differently

In the long run, this imbalance can cause health problems. But the reverse is also possible: you can become healthier by consciously breathing differently. “You then have to breathe more with your diaphragm, and less from your chest,” says Van Helvoort. “It is best to practice abdominal breathing lying down, with your hand on your stomach. Then you can feel whether your hand rises when you inhale.”

The diaphragm is the large, flat muscle that separates the chest and abdominal cavities. It is controlled from the sympathetic nervous system. “The special thing is that the parasympathetic system is also activated by contraction of this muscle. The body slows down: blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar and muscle tension go down. As a result, the cerebral cortex is less stimulated, which also relaxes the emotional system and releases less adrenaline. This explains why deep abdominal breathing makes you feel less stressed, even after a few breaths.”

Everyone can learn this, emphasizes Van Helvoort. “But you shouldn’t just do this on your own.” What she can recommend to everyone is to become more aware of your own breathing. That alone can make you calmer – and therefore healthier in the long run.