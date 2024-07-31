Boca Juniors faced Independent of the Valley in the match corresponding to the return of the sixteenth of the South American Cup in the Candy box and managed to advance to the next round by beating the Uruguayan by the minimum Edinson Cavani at minute 39, after having tied the first inning without scoring and despite having run out Milton Delgado to 61 by expulsion.
His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil.
However, it was first measured with Institute in Córdoba, for the Professional League, a match that ended in a goalless draw. What’s next? Banfield, this Wednesday, July 31. Why?
The next match will be at 8:30 p.m. today, July 31, at the Candy box against Banfield for the 7th date of the Professional Football League. The squad of Diego Martinez must add points at home to ensure they move up the standings.
This match should have been played last week, but due to Boca’s participation in the Copa Sudamericana, where they faced Independiente del Valle in the second leg and with the victory they got into the round of 16, their match had to be postponed and that is why it will be played next Wednesday. How will it go?
MOUTH: Sergio Romero; Luis AdvinculaGary Medel, Marcos Rojo, Lautaro Blanco; Tomas Belmonte, Pol Fernandez, Agustin Martegani; Miguel Merentiel, Edinson Cavani and Exequiel Zeballos.
BANFIELD: Facundo Sanguinetti, Guillermo Enrique, Alejandro Maciel, Gabriel Aranda, Emanuel Insua; Jesus Soraire, Cristian Nunez, Ignacio Rodriguez, Matias Gonzalez, Juan Pablo Alvarez and Mauricio Roldan.
