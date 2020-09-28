Ever since the entry of Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha’s OTT debut series ‘Ashram’, there was a lot of discussion about this series. At the same time, this series has once again made the audience a fan of Bobby Deol. Let us tell you that Bobby’s web series ‘Ashram’ has become the most watched series on the OTT platform. It received over 250 million views in the first 18 days of its release. In this series, Bobby’s performance as ‘Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala’ went home in the audience’s heart. Due to this, in this story of today, we are going to tell you about those 5 reasons, which proves that it was Bobby Deol’s best performance so far.

In this phase of his career, Bobby took a big risk by working in this series. If he had retreated here he would have lost a lot. It was not easy for him to play the role of a Baba. In this series, Bobby Deol definitely played a lot about his facial expressions. There are many scenes where they tell all the things with their eyes.

It is not easy to keep people engaged in a show on the OTT platform as there are many options available to cater to the audience’s needs. But Bobby’s performance made this series a superhit. The audience did not even think for a moment that it is not ‘Kashipur wale Baba’ but Bobby Deol. By the end of the show, people started really hating Bobby Deol’s character and it is said that if the audience can’t hate Villain, then you probably didn’t play your character properly.

Bobby completely forgot his city accent for this series and adopted a different tone that suits a hypocrite Baba. He completely transformed himself into a Con Godman. All Bobby’s efforts worked, today his performances are being praised everywhere.