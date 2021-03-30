Biting into a cold ice cream can leave you feeling shocked by pain, especially if you are a little slouched about your dental health.

Researchers from the United States and Germany have finally found the root of this pain – identifying specific cells in the teeth, dentinoblastic cells, which sense cold temperatures.

These cells are abundant in special cold-sensitive proteins that inform the brain when you eat or drink something cold.

The development of drugs that specifically target these sensors could pave the way for new treatments for cold allergy.

Moreover, the results explain an ancient home remedy for dental pain, clove oil, which contains a chemical that inhibits the cold sensing protein.

Cold sensitivity is often more severe among people with tooth decay, where part of the protective enamel of the teeth is eroded by layers of bacteria and acid.

It is estimated that nearly 2.4 billion people – about a third of the world’s population – have untreated cavities in their permanent or “adult” teeth.

The researchers – led by neurobiologist David Clapham of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland – did not originally set out to study teeth.

Instead, their work has focused on so-called “ion channels,” which are pores in cell membranes that act as gates to molecules.

And when these channels detect a specific signal such as a chemical message or a change in temperature, they respond by either closing the gates or opening widely.

The latter state allows ions to flow into the cell, creating an electrical impulse that travels to other cells, and allows the body to communicate information.

About fifteen years ago, the team determined that one of these ion channels – TRPC5 – was extremely sensitive to cold. However, it was not clear where TRPC5 was used.

The researchers were able to rule out its process in the skin, at least, as they published in a 2011 paper that mice that lack an ion channel are still able to feel cold.

After that, “ they came to a dead end, ” explains team member and electrophysiologist Katharina Zimmermann, who was originally a member of Professor Clapham’s lab but now works at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen Nuremberg in Germany.

And the inspiration finally came when the team was having lunch, as the teeth are another area of ​​the body that is sensitive to cold – an area that at that point worked in a way that wasn’t entirely clear.

The main theory of how the teeth feel cold includes small channels inside the teeth that contain fluid that moves when the temperature changes.

It was thought that perhaps nerves could sense the direction of this movement and thus indicate whether a tooth was hot or cold.

“We cannot rule out this theory,” said Professor Clapham. However, he added that there is no direct evidence to support this either.

The problem is that the movement of fluid in the teeth is particularly difficult to study – accessing the inner workings of the teeth involves cutting tough layers of enamel and dentin without breaking the soft pulp that protects them.

Despite these challenges, when Professor Clapham and his colleagues examined the teeth of adult humans, they found that they did contain TRPC5 ion channels, as they had previously expected.

Moreover, TRPC5 is more abundant in cavity teeth, which are known to be more sensitive to cold than their healthy counterparts.

To further research, the team conducted experiments with live mice – and recorded their neural activity when their teeth came into contact with an iced solution.

In normal mice, the team found that cold stimulates nerve activity. However, the mice lacking TRPC5 or treated with a chemical that inhibited the ion channel did not react in the same way, indicating that TRPC5 is the key to sensing coldness in the teeth.

The team also found that another ion channel in the teeth, “TRPA1”, plays a role in responding to cold temperatures.

Finally, the team traced the location of TRPC5 to a specific type of cell in the teeth, ‘odontoblasts,’ which can be found between the pulp and surrounding dentin.

And when someone eats cold ice cream – especially if they have cavities and exposed dentin – it is these TRPC5-infused cells that capture the sensation of coldness and send pain signals to the brain.