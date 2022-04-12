Unlike a lot of cryptocurrencies, Bitgert is constantly growing and grabbing attention. It would not be wrong to say that Bitgert has been on fire since its launch. According to the reports, it went up to over 200% in February as well as in March. If we pour a look at its records, it is already over 120% up to this point. Here, a question arises and that is what is in there that is catching the attention of all the world? If you are interested in bitcoin trading, visit bitql-app.org to acquire an utter guide to crypto trading.

Comprehending Bitgert

Bitgert is an engineering organization working in the crypto world. This firm has all its focus on developing an ecosphere that fulfills all your crypto requirements. Since its launch, it has been offering a variety of services and goods in step-by-step stages since the previous year.

This was all initiated with the Bitgert Audit. This digital asset was created to improve the security of blockchain technology. With the assistance of Artificial Intelligence and physical code review by a team of professionals, their dream came into reality. But the primary focus of the team was on protecting smart contracts and blockchains.

Working hard day and night, after a few months the team of Bitgert launched the BRIDE DApp Wallet. The official introduction of the wallet was held in October, it is still in the secondary stages specifically for iPhone users. On the other hand, it is easily available for the user of Android as they can find it on Google Play.

Due to the reasons explained above, the reviews for this digital currency were quite mixed and unsure. Some people had suffered in trading in their crypto from other e-wallets. But then again, this asset is still in its testing stage and everyone is hoping that with time, the issues and bugs that are bothering people will be cracked.

Recently, the cryptocurrency Bitgert has revealed a profit-sharing and staking program. This program has a core purpose for shared profits and automatic rewards of BNB. Also, this program offers a profit of 80% annual percentage income. This is received from the 12% transaction charges.

All these projects of crypto are just the beginning of an extraordinary world of technologies. If all this is to believe then the Bitgert firm also has big roadmaps ready.

Why Do People Call Bitgert the Solana Killer?

When people heard about Solana, they had high hopes and Solana did fulfill all of them. The blockchain technology of Solana is dreamy and the transaction charges are relatively lesser than others. Solana is more accessible than all its rival cryptocurrencies.

There was one major issue that worked as a wormhole and it was a bridge that links it to the blockchain Ethereum which got hacked. This issue ended up with a huge loss of crypto being stolen, worth $320 million.

On the other hand, the team of Bitgert is outshining Solana here as per the reports. Bitgert has recently launched a blockchain that might become the most groundbreaking blockchain up to the present. This digital currency costs $0.0000000000001 per transaction as a transaction fee which is zero. Moreover, it possesses the ability of processing over 100,000 transactions every second. So, there are various reasons for this ongoing excitement.

This leading cryptocurrency is already supporting and funding various decentralized finance (Defi) applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and web 3.0 protocols.

More about Bitgert

It will not be wrong to say that Bitgert (BRISE) is the best performing cryptocurrency of the year 2022. This coin has shown remarkable performance in the past month and displayed growth of over 200%. Due to all this, Bitgert has paved its way in the list of best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022.

Bitgert operates on the Bitgert BRC20 blockchain. This blockchain is the very first blockchain that charges a zero gas (transaction) fee. It has also taken the title of the fastest chain after crossing 100k transactions per second (TPS). It has also brought in various exciting projects as in the Bitgert exchange.

Conclusion

Bitgert has been running on the headlines for the past few days as it has developed a series of improvements. Also, the value of Bitgert has risen to 53% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.0000006569 per token.

It has been declared as the fastest blockchain of the year and has created a wallet that is supported by BRC20/ BEP20/ ERC20. Furthermore, it has been observed that this wallet is supported and used by both IOS and Android users.