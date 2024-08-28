Not long ago, Bangladesh was hailed as an economic miracle. Its singular approach to exporting textiles and garments led to rapid growth, lifting millions out of poverty and winning admiration for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

But Hasina’s abrupt departure from power this month has exposed the limitations of that strategy as Bangladesh struggles to combat runaway inflation and unemployment. Now Bangladesh must decide its future.

Student protesters who had called for Hasina to resign brought in Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, to oversee an interim government. The most immediate issue is for the country to restore order and stabilise its economy. In the longer term, it will have to deal with the broader economic tensions that sent protesters onto the streets in the first place. It is unclear how long the interim government will remain in power.

The garment industry has been central to Bangladesh’s economy for decades. But Hasina, who came to power in 2009, focused her attention on that single sector and expanded into new global markets, driving much of Bangladesh’s growth. That created livelihoods for millions of people and transformed living standards.

Hasina spent heavily on infrastructure, assuring international companies that they could rely on the country. She also instilled confidence within its borders.

Even as Hasina became increasingly authoritarian, there was almost a “compact” between Bangladeshis and her government, said Thomas Kean, a consultant with the International Crisis Group. “There was a belief that she and the Awami League were the party that would bring economic growth and development,” he said, referring to the political party she has led since 1981.

For more than a decade, the economy grew at a dizzying pace, in some years exceeding 7 percent. Garment exports generated more than 80 percent of the country’s revenue. However, the pandemic reduced global demand for textiles and clothing. At the same time, supply chain disruptions and Russia’s war against Ukraine sharply raised prices for imported food and fuel. Bangladesh was unable to earn enough revenue from other industries to pay the bills.

As it tried to shore up the value of its weakening currency, it burned through its foreign reserves and was forced to seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2022. Last month, students began demanding an end to a preferential quota system for government jobs, which provide stability that the private sector often fails to offer. Once Hasina sent in the military to quell the protests, frustration turned to anger against her.

On August 8, Bangladesh swore in a new interim government. Yunus, 84, called on the nation to restore order and turn its back on violence. The social entrepreneur, who combined profit with development through the microcredit operation he pioneered through the Grameen Bank, is expected to institute market-friendly reforms.