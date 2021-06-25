Ubisoft has several projects underway, very different from what we are used to. As you well know, in addition to developing a new Star Wars game, in the past Ubisoft Forward during E3 2021, the French company revealed to us the first trailer for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora that left us all impressed to see what the new version of the powerful Snowdrop graphics engine will be capable of.
Although, Ubisoft confirmed that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will only arrive on next-generation consoles throughout 2022. In this way, the adventures of Pandora will not be able to be enjoyed by all fans, but this has a reason that has been clarified. by the game’s creative director, Magnus Jansén, and the technical director of programming, Nikolay Stefanov, through an interview via IGN.
Avatar development will not be affected by the new Star Wars game
Why is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora coming only to next-gen consoles?
Even with several rumors that claim otherwise, it is more than confirmed that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will only arrive on next-generation consoles and PC. One of the first points for which this decision has been made, has been because the new consoles have allowed us to have much more detail of the near and far objects, when we fly through the air, to have a beautiful view and a remote rendering , in which Ray Tracing will even be used to make shadows several kilometers away.
You are flying at tremendous speeds in a Banshee over a very, very detailed landscape. It doesn’t matter how much we can render, unless we can transmit it just as quickly when moving very fast from one place to another.
Although, thanks to hardware of new consoles such as Xbox Series X | S, Ubisoft will be able to create worlds in a new and different way. In this case, new technologies will allow Avatar Frontiers of Pandora to be built more efficiently and incredibly:
They are subtle little things that people don’t think about, which is how close all the places in the world are. If you look at the old hard drives, they had to be very separate, because you had to “remove” the old and “insert” the new [carga de zonas]. Technology is everything, it is what allows us to realize our dreams as designers. It is what allows us to tell our stories and create immersion.
Pandora is a beautiful place, but it is also a dangerous place. So the wildlife, the AI, the way they track you, the way they attack you, technological advancements and the way we are harnessing the power with our internal Snowdrop engine is allowing us to do incredible things that would not be possible. .
Undoubtedly, Ubisoft wants Avatar Frontiers of Pandora to be a groundbreaking game, where we can enjoy a good adventure and some very good graphics for Pandora, while we explore its flora, fauna, climate and much more. Pandora is a beautiful and dangerous place that we can visit again thanks to Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Series X | S, PS5, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia throughout the next year 2022.
