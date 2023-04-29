Home page World

Australia has been participating in the ESC since 2015. But why? Obviously the country is not in Europe. The background can be found in the past of the nation “down under”.

Canberra – You really don’t need to be a geography pro to realize that Australia is far from Europe. Nonetheless, the Australians’ fascination with the Euro Vision Song Contest always big. The competition has been broadcast there regularly since 1983 and has achieved ratings that some European countries can only dream of. But why is that?

Many Australians are particularly enthusiastic about the ESC and fought for a long time to finally be allowed to take part. The ESC, which has been taking place since the 1950s, was originally intended to promote the program exchange of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and thus strengthen a European identity. Australia has also been part of the EBU since 1973 and would like to actively broaden the horizons of the population and bring them closer to the cultures of distant countries.

ESC 2023: Australia – Far away and yet deeply connected

The transmitter SBS, where the ESC is broadcast in Australia, has a similar mission as the EBU: to create a multicultural Australian public – with a global outlook. This was described by the humanities scholar Jessica Carniel from the University of Southern Queensland in her book “Understanding the Eurovision Song Contest in Multicultural Australia”.

There is another reason: as an immigration country, Australia is deeply influenced by European influences. The documentary filmmaker Julia Nalivaiko sat down in the SBS actively supports the ESC and Australia’s right to participate: “By becoming part of Eurovision, we recognize that Europe is part of our national DNA.”

Since 2015: Australia is also taking part in the ESC 2023

It’s been a long road to Australia’s participation. The country has always tried to win the favor of Europeans and therefore even sent a message to the European audience in 2013. In 2014, the Australian singer Jessica Mauboy was allowed to appear as a guest of honor in the final of the ESC – albeit without a rating.

On the 60th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, 2015, Australia got the “GO” for the first time and went straight into the final in Vienna. Finally – from “Australia” to “Austria”. At SBS the joy was immeasurable.

ESC 2023: Australia can always assert itself

Good things come to those who wait, because Australia has had many excellent performances and has always been able to hold its own against the competition. In the very first year of her participation, singer Guy Sebastian came fifth. A year later, Dami Im even made it to an impressive second place with her “Sound of Silence”.

At the ESC 2023, the Australians will take part in the second semi-final on May 12 – with a German. Daniel Estrin is part of the Australian contribution as the frontman of the progressive metal band Voyager. Should the country’s success story continue with a place in the top ten, they could even compete in the final on May 13. The competition will be held in Liverpool this year. (Maibrit Schültken)