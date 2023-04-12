In the middle of the Champions League with two high-calibre matches today such as Real Madrid vs. Chelsea and Milan vs. Napoli, Atlético de Madrid will travel to Turkish lands to play a match against Besiktas.
The rojiblancos will play a friendly match, all this to try to raise as much money as possible for those affected by the last earthquake that hit the country. The money that is raised will go to the organization Together for Türkiye who works with those affected by the earthquake.
The match between Besiktas and Atlético de Madrid will not coincide with the two Champions League duels.
City: Istanbul, Türkiye)
Date: Wednesday April 12
Hour: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
Stadium: Vodafone Park
At the moment it is unknown how it will be possible to follow the event on live television. Besiktas vs Atletico Madrid, friendly meeting to raise money for the victims of the Turkish earthquake. The information we have is that in Turkey the game can be followed on Star TV.
The form of the team led by Diego Pablo Simeone is unbeatable. The departure of Joao Felix has been wonderful for the colchoneros, in addition to the dilution of the Brazilian clan made up of players like Felipe who were badly creating a regular environment in the locker room.
Atlético has been left out of the Copa del Rey and European competitions very early this year, and playing from Sunday to Sunday has made them recover their form, as they have shown in this second round of LaLiga. The rojiblancos led by Antoine Griezmann on the field have not lost since January 26 in the Copa del Rey and are two points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga.
