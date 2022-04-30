Anuel AA He confirmed months ago that he will arrive in Peru as part of his international tour “Legends never die.” The concert will be on May 21 at the Arena Peru venue; However, the presentation of the reggaeton player has not had the expected acceptance.

A few days before his show in Lima, places are still available in various areas of the massive venue. In the pre-sale days, the tickets that had been made available were not exhausted and his visit did not generate emotion among users and reggaeton fans. Why is it that the interpreter of “Secreto” still can’t get the so-called sold out? Here we tell you what the reason would be.

Anuel AA’s concert will be this May 21 at the Arena Peru. Photo: diffusion

Why can’t you sell out your tickets?

After the temporary closure of the music industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, concerts and presentations returned strongly to Peru. This year alone, more than 10 shows from various artists and genres have already been confirmed.

Among them are those of important representatives of the urban genre, such as Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Karol G and the duo Wisin y Yandel. All of these have managed to generate great expectation, which resulted in long virtual queues and an intense fight for the acquisition of tickets.

Anuel AA also joined this group, with the only difference being that the Puerto Rican artist still has trouble filling the venue where he will perform.

Teleticket announced that Anuel AA will be presented in Peru in 2022. Photo: Facebook

Apparently, as other concerts have sold out all their tickets, the general public and, especially, reggaeton fans prefer to invest in artists who have greater weight and experience in the artistic medium.

Daddy Yankee is cataloged as the world precursor of reggaeton and Bad Bunny, for his part, is one of the most popular contemporary exponents and with the largest audience on social networks.

Anuel AA, the only famous reggaeton player who has not yet sold out tickets for his concert in Lima. Photo: capture Teleticket

Another reason may be the proximity between the concert dates. Buying tickets to see more than one artist live each year can be expensive for many users.

Artists who achieved sold out in Peru

This year, many artists will arrive in Peru. Next, the interpreters who have already sold out the tickets for their respective concerts:

Carol G

Coldplay

bad bunny

Raww Alexander

Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson

Daddy Yankee.

Karol G, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro were some of the singers who managed to sell out in Peru. Photo: composition Karol G, Rauw Alejandro/Instagram, Bad Bunny/Facebook.

Areas available for the Anuel AA concert

For Anuel AA’s concert in Peru, five zones have been distributed, ranging from S/ 113.90 to S/ 517.50. After almost three months of sale, the areas that are closest to the main stage are still available, that is, those with the highest cost.

Currently they have applied various discounts to encourage the public to purchase tickets for the show. As indicated on the Teleticket website, you can access a special discount for Mother’s Daywhich applies with any means of payment and runs from April 29 to May 3.

Anuel AA concert Peru 2022. Photo: capture Teleticket

Did Anuel AA not sell out in Chile either?

Unlike Peru, reggaeton singer Anuel AA has managed to confirm a fourth date in Chile as part of the tour “Legends never die”.

The interpreter of “Amanece” managed to sell out for his presentations on May 26 at the Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, on the 28th at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar and on the 31st at the Movistar Arena in Santiago.

To this, the Puerto Rican added a concert in the city of Antofagasta, at the Enjoy Casino, on May 24.

Does Anuel AA announce a concert on the same day as Bad Bunny?

On April 19, Puerto Rican Anuel AA announced on Instagram the new dates of his international tour ‘Legends Never Die’ (Legends never die, in Spanish).

Curiously, on December 3, the interpreter of “Secreto” scheduled a presentation in Monterrey (Mexico), on the same date and city chosen by Bad Bunny with “World’s Hottest Tour”. While the Puerto Rican has not yet revealed the cost of his tickets, the “Bad Rabbit” already has two sold outs.