Why is an astronaut sculpted in the cathedral of Salamanca

Any tourist who visits Salamanca will not return home without enjoying the experience of closely exploring the city’s cathedral, absolutely spectacular. But perhaps many look at a detail among the many details, secrets, legends … that treasures a jewel of our architecture. Because, the question that those who have seen is: Could anyone imagine that an astronaut would meet, sculpted in stone, in one of the admired recesses?

Yes, it is very surprising, that astronaut who seems that it does not belong to the rest of the context of the sculpted stone. But, like so many stories, everything has its explanation. The astronaut, who surprises the watchful eye of the visitor, since he appears next to a faun eating an ice cream, has his curious explanation.

The reason, a wink

The story is as follows. The astronaut itself It is the work of the Miguel Romero quarry. And it is an addition made to the facade of the Cathedral in 1992, when a tedious process of restoration of the facade began, directed by the renowned architect Jerónimo García de Quiñones.

Romero’s purpose was to follow at all times the aesthetics presented by the cathedral, while some winks were added to the contemporary era. And said astronaut was one of those winks.

Built between 1513 and 1733, the Salamanca Cathedral is undoubtedly one of the wonders of our country’s architecturethat drags thousands of people eager to visit it and contemplate its inner or outer beauty and, of course, find the famous frog of the facade, which seems to be more claimed than the curious astronaut.

In any case, the astronaut is a carved detail in the same stone that attracts tourists and curious who delight all the gothic and Renaissance sculptures that make it, to the cathedral, of one of the great claims of the city.