Now there is already a date, although it takes another week, the Governor Ruben Rocha reports that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that heIt will be on Saturday, July 15, when he will come to Sinaloa again.to inaugurate the Badiraguato-Parral highwayone of the largest works jointly built by the federal government and the state and which will link Sinaloa with Chihuahua through one of the most intricate parts of the Sierra Tarahumara.

When Lopez Obrador was campaigning, visited the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, one of the most marginalized in the mountainous region, and offered to build the road, which is already completed and in operationhowever, need to inaugurate it. This region is known as “The Golden Triangle” and the president has tried to change its image so that it is no longer stigmatized.

With his visit he will raise dust again, since badiraguato is known as the cradle of the great drug lordsas: Don Neto Fonseca, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, “Los Chapitos” Guzman and many more, and part of the “Sembrando Vida” programs are now concentrated there, in search of productive options for the mountain population. Earrings.

Of course the opposition will try to stigmatize the tour reassuring that on the eve of the 2024 electionhe President comes to renew the pact with the leaders of the cartelsbut the morenistas assure that if this were the case, they would not need to come to Sinaloa, much less in the mountains and in full view of all, because there are many safer and more discreet places to meet.

During the presidential visit surely the leaders of the producers will seek an interview to insist on support for corn growers that were left out of the purchasing schemes of Segalmex and the state government, and it would be necessary to take the opportunity to raise again the need for the construction of the bridge over the Fuerte river, above Huites, to complete the Choix-Chihuahua highway, promised so many times and that is sorely needed to develop the municipalities mountain ranges of the north of sinaloa and from the south of Chihuahua. Well, if that’s not too much to ask.

Potpourri. Through a statement, JAPAMA personnel warned early yesterday that there would be low pressure in the north and west of the city, due to the repair of a 24-inch valve at the Comisión del Río Fuerte plant, located at the foot of the memory hillbut after just one hour they went too far, since the shortage was total, for several hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the service was restored and it was reported again that the repair had been completed.

Apart from this, users report that they are getting excessively high chargesof more than 450 pesos per month, even with the subsidized rate for retirees and pensioners.

CLEANING. The businessman Eleazar Madrid and the town hall secretary Genaro García decided to lead by example and led a cleanup crusade in Topolobampoin which they invited the inhabitants of the port and the entire population to collaborate.

