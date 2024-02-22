América's semester, far from being bad, is not being the most positive, the club at the team level is not finding the same harmony as the last tournament and at the individual level, there are several pieces of the squad whose performance is at rock bottom. In addition, there is a hidden reality that is affecting the team much more than expected, the retirement of Miguel Layún, a loss that the board refused to replace and that has hit the entire team too hard.
Miguel's closing of the last tournament was so good that for many he became the best player on the squad. In defense, the veteran surpassed Kevin Álvarez, delivering quality performances and showing outstanding physical development for his age, the right back had solvency.
In attack, Miguel contributed everything that Zendejas failed to add on that side. Courtesy of that great physical condition, when attacking, Layún gave the impression of even being a natural winger, a contribution that does not exist today and that at the same time shows that Alejandro stopped adding to the Eagles' attack a long time ago.
It is clear that the América management failed in assembling the squad, they underestimated how much Miguel's departure would affect, so much so that Santiago Baños and his work team refused to invest in the signing of a replacement, they even preferred to sign a third full-back on the left. . Surely Jardine will not be entirely happy with these decisions. It could be said that it has a lame squad, since on the left it adds Fuentes, Reyes, Calderón, Brian and Jonathan Rodríguez, even Quiñones himself, on the right it only has Álvarez, Zendejas and Dilrosun, all of them far from their best physical and emotional state. and sporty.
