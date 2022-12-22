“At the bottom there is room” is about to release the end of its season 9. The networks have been filled with claims about the fact because, for its fans, time has been short and the América TV series did not explore important arcs, such as the potential romance between Cristóbal Montalban and July. But why do viewers continue to connect with the show despite its airtime?

The Republic spoke exclusively with the actress Guadalupe FarfanThe popular July from “AFHS”, to delve into such a question.

Guadalupe Farfán spoke exclusively with La República and told more details about her character in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Rodrigo Escurra

Why is “Al fondo hay sitio” so successful?

“At the bottom there is room” premiered its first chapter back in 2009. When it reached its season 8, it went off the air for about five years, before launching its new episodes again this 2022.

As expected, the networks were filled with criticism, to a large extent, against the type of story it tells and the characters that star in it. Somehow, thousands have accused the plot of promoting classist and racist ideas.

However, for Guadalupe Farfanthe success of the production is only the result of the thousands of Peruvians who feel represented in some way by the series.

“Definitely, I think it is a reflection of our society. . Sometimes we can be offended or say that this is a stereotype, but it is something we see today. We see the pituca girls who are class-minded and we let it go”, says the interpreter of July.

In fact, he shares that it is precisely that issue that explains the popularity of the show season after season: “ We do not realize that what we are showing in the series is a reflection of society, and that is why people also identify and he says ‘Oh yes, I have a cousin like this, I have a relative like this or I have a friend like this person’”.

Guadalupe Farfán plays July in “AFHS” 2022. Photo: composition LR/ guadalupefarfan/Instagram/ América TV capture

