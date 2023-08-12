‘Al fondo hay sitio’ has become one of the most deeply rooted productions in Peruvian culture and has managed to captivate the audience since its debut in 2009. Throughout an extensive series of more than a thousand episodes, this successful creation of América TV has explored various facets of society, skilfully using them to enrich its daily narrative until 2016, when its eighth season concluded. After a six-year hiatus, the show returned to the screen and it was a boom, reaffirming its position as a resounding national triumph.

However, few know about the attempt to Efrain Aguilar for implanting its format in the United States, which unfortunately did not go beyond sixty episodes. But it was not the only country in which he wanted to position his production. He tried it in other parts of Latin America, but was unsuccessful.

YOU CAN SEE: Fans ask for the release of this character in ‘In the background there is room’: who is it?

Why was ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ not successful outside of Peru?

Although ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ has proven to be a complete success in Peru, its appearance on the small screen in other countries did not receive the support expected. What is the reason behind these ‘defeats’? In a previous interview with a local media outlet, Aarón Picasso, interpreter of ‘Jaimito’, revealed the truth.

“It was launched in several countries, including Bolivia and Ecuador, which was where it hit, but there were also failures, so to speak, not because the series was bad, but because of the jargon. Jargon that people didn’t understand”the actor recounted.

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ also tried its luck in the United States. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ fail in the US? Discover the RADICAL reason behind its CANCELLATION

The cancellation of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ in the United States

‘At the bottom there is room’ it also aspired to make a space in the United States market. However, it only lasted 60 chapters. Why did you have that sudden cancellation? Efraín Aguilar revealed it in previous statements for a national media.

“I am flattered that Telemundo has bought the series, but I also know the American market and I knew that if that was not negotiable, it was not profitable either. Consequently, they would take it off the air at any time,” he said.

“I understand that they lifted it due to a lack of sponsors; the gringos are like that. Television is a business. In the United States, the product has to be very profitable, because if not, they lift it,” explained the beloved ‘Betito’ in statements shared by a local medium.

#fondo #hay #sitio #successful #Peru #reason #failures