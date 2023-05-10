For many years, the bleak portraits of poverty in Africa have caused worry in the world. Hunger, malnutrition and suffering have been the reality of thousands of children.

But why, no matter how many years pass, Africa is still so poor? The answer could be summed up in four factors: armed conflicts, lack of foreign investment, climate change and external debt.

According to estimates by the United Nations (UN) in its 2021 ‘World Population Prospects’ report, the total population of Africa is approximately 1,373 million people, of which, according to the World Bank, in 2020 , between 39% and 65% of the population of Africa lived in extreme poverty.

The problems and their consequences



The armed conflicts they have hindered economic development and left many African countries in extreme poverty.

The lack of foreign investmentDue to the perception of the continent and corruption, it has impeded the economic development of the place.

He weather and climate change prevent the lands of Africa from being suitable for livestock or crops. Drought, desertification and soil erosion hinder food production and the survival of rural communities.

Lastly, the external debt limits their ability to invest in economic and social development.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

