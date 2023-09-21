On social networks they would be criticizing the actress Adriana Fonsecabecause he said for the Ventaneando program that he left his father in a nursing home since he was diagnosed with senile dementiawhich caused all kinds of reactions, as many Internet users let her know that she could take care of him.

According to her, Adriana Fonseca hurt her a lot having left his father in a nursing home where she assures that he is well taken care of, but as some do not know, the Mexican actress has been living in the United States for several years, so it would be an impediment to keep an eye on her father.

Besides, Adriana Fonseca She confessed that during the pandemic her father’s health began to deteriorate, so it was difficult for her to see how little by little he was falling, and she also stressed that despite everything her father would be in good hands.

“As a father, can and do you have or have to find the patience to take care of a child and a son? Can’t or don’t you have the patience?”, “I wouldn’t be able to leave my mother or my father in a nursing home,” “When there is true love for your parents, you will always have time for them, they will never get in your way”, “My children would give their lives to have dad by their side and others who have him alive simply do not have time to take care of him what life is unfair,” the networks write.

