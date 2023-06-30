GERA, Germany — Tables were packed at the Waldhaus as regulars settled in for a gathering at a far-right Alternative for Germany tavern.

But hard-core militants worry Germany’s political leaders less than people like Ina Radzheit, an insurance agent attending her first AfD meeting, the party’s German initials.

“What’s wrong?” he asked. “Where do I start?” She feels insecure about increased migration, uncomfortable with Germany supplying Ukraine with weapons and exasperated by government bickering over climate plans that she fears will cost citizens like her their modest lifestyle, but comfortable. “I can’t say now if I would ever vote for the AfD,” she said. “But I’m listening.”

As anxieties about the future of Germany mount, so does the AfD. The party has achieved a high level in the polls in the former communist states of eastern Germany, where it is now the leading party, attracting around a third of voters. It’s making headway in the richer west. Nationally, he is close in the polls to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats.

The AfD could present its most serious threat to Germany’s political establishment since 2017, when it became the first far-right party to enter parliament since World War II.

The turnaround is surprising for a party that foundered in national elections a year ago. And it reflects the malaise of a country at a crossroads.

“We live in a world of global anxiety,” said Rene Springer, the AfD national lawmaker speaking at the Waldhaus.

When he was elected in 2021, Scholz’s tripartite coalition vowed to lead Germany through a painful but necessary transformation. But the country went into recession. Migration numbers reached all-time highs, mostly driven by Ukrainian refugees.

The AfD, which gained support mainly by criticizing migration, found new appeal as a champion of Germany’s economically precarious class.

The party has resurfaced despite national intelligence classifying it as a “suspicious” right-wing extremist organization, allowing it to be placed under surveillance. Its branch in Thuringia, where the meeting took place, is classified as a “confirmed” extremist.. Yet a third of Germans now see it as a “normal democratic party,” said Johannes Hillje, a German political scientist who studies the AfD.

At the Waldhaus, Springer criticized labor reforms for immigrants — calling them a “treasonous system against native citizens” — and new climate measures. Stefan Brandner, the AfD representative in Gera, shared statistics that he said overwhelmingly linked foreigners to killings and food handouts, drawing a gasp from the crowd.

The German Institute for Human Rights, a state-funded organization, recently released a study arguing that the language and tactics used by the AfD “to achieve its racist and right-wing extremist goals” could qualify for banning the party. as a “danger to the free democratic order.”

However, the tools Germany has to fight the party are the same ones that reinforce feelings among AfD supporters that their country is not really democratic.

“Politics is against the people,” said Anke Wettengel, a teacher and AfD supporter. “Not for the people.”

The real test of support for the AfD will come next year, when several East German states hold elections.

By: ERIKA SOLOMON