“We were both terrified and resigned, but now there is a glimmer of hope that it may be possible to prevent Donald Trump’s return to the White House”: with these words, a European diplomat described to EL TIEMPO the change of emotions in the capitals of the Old Continent this Monday, after the withdrawal of the electoral race by President Joe Biden “who – the source adds – no longer had any chance of beating Trump”.

Biden’s withdrawal and his possible replacement by the vice president Kamala Harrisis a breath of relief for the governments of the European Unionnot because she is certain to win, but because, unlike Biden, she can challenge the former Republican president for the election. But why is there so much fear in the seats of government in Europe about a possible Republican victory?

Trump’s closeness to the Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the winks that the former president and his circle have made to the leader of the Kremlin These days, as well as the position of the Trumpists in Congress, opposing the continuation of military and financial aid to Ukraine, top the list of concerns of European governments in the face of a possible return of Trump to power. Added to this are the constant threats of the Republican candidate to turn his back on the NATO, the military alliance that has guaranteed the security of Europe and the United States for three quarters of a century.

But there are more concerns. Trump’s proposed economic program, which received broad support at the Republican Convention last week, is also a cause for concern. And not only to governments but to European businessmendue to its protectionist overtones that could affect global trade in general and, in particular, exports leaving the old world for the United States.

Finally, the authorities of the European Union, chaired by the German Ursula von der Leyen, are alarmed because while the EU maintains a series of measures – some quite costly – to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, and thus prevent the planet’s temperature from rising and accelerating climate change, Trump and his advisors express denialist tendencies regarding global warming, and would very likely abandon commitments to reduce polluting emissions.

“As the first direct partners of the United States, the Europeans are the most exposed if Donald Trump is re-elected,” said analyst Sylvie Kauffmann of the Parisian daily Le Monde. With Trump’s presence, “The G7 and NATO summits will once again experience moments of unpredictable circus, or of astronomical emptiness”adds the expert.

“The former president’s unpredictability, his angry outbursts, his sympathy for dictators, his contempt for NATO and the EU, his opposition to aid to Ukraine were already causing nightmares for leaders across the Old Continent,” Kauffmann explains, adding that now, with the arrival of JD Vance as Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, the concern has doubled because, says Kauffmann, Vance is “one of the most isolationist members of the Republican Party.”

Real threat or negotiation? What Donald Trump has promised about the war in Ukraine

On February 10, during a rally in North Carolina, Trump threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine if he comes to power, and hinted that if European countries do not meet their commitment to spend two percent of their budget on military and defense spending, he would leave them alone and not come to their aid if they are attacked by Putin’s troops. That would mean ignoring “the principle of collective defense” according to which, if a NATO country is attacked by an external power, it will be defended by all the other members of the organization.

Trump and his allies in Congress blocked the approval of US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2024for several months, until a negotiation between Biden and House Republicans unblocked the process.

In those days, Trump’s running mate Vance said that Washington had spent hundreds of billions of dollars (actually US$75 billion) supporting Kiev, “without achieving any tangible objective” – ​​an assertion that is at least debatable, since US aid, and no less important that of the EU, have served to stop Putin and prevent him from bringing the Ukrainians to his knees, something that would have meant a serious danger for Europe and the West in general.

After receiving widespread criticism for calling NATO into question and thereby encouraging Putin, Trump made an effort to give context to his threat. On March 19, he said his remarks were “a way of negotiating” with NATO’s European partners. The truth is that Trump’s demand that everyone comply with the level of at least 2% of their budget in military spending has been a repeated request from US presidents, including Biden and Barack Obama.

But the most effective way to increase that spending was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and several others have raised their military budgets, to the point that by 2024, 18 of the 29 European countries in the organization will meet the goal, and another 8 will come close. The new secretary general of NATO, the Dutchman Mark Rutte, who as his country’s prime minister knew how to negotiate with Trump, is confident that, if the Republican wins the White House, it will be possible to maintain the Atlantic Alliance.

However, European concerns go beyond the debate over the 2% and Trump’s threatening remarks to heat up the campaign. His choice of Vance as vice-presidential candidate means that a potential Republican administration would not see Europe as a priority.

“The United States needs to refocus on East Asia, that will be the future of American policy for the next 40 years, and Europe needs to take notice,” Vance said recently. In Munich, at the World Security Summit last February, Vance had warned that “there are a lot of bad guys all over the world and I am much more interested in the problems of East Asia than in those of Europe.”

A hole in the pocket for European finances if Trump comes

“Republicans,” says the Trump platform, “will defend the application of a basic tariff on goods manufactured abroad (…) because as these tariffs increase for foreign producers, taxes for American workers, families and companies can go down.”

According to information collected by analyst Pierre-Yves Dugua of the Parisian daily Le Figaro, “the level of the uniform surcharge (proposed by Trump’s programme) has not been specified (although) Trump spoke during the campaign of a threshold of 10%”. But Dugua notes that the candidate “dreams of going further”.

For those who export to the United States, it would be a hard blow. The analyst warns, however, that “if Congress approves the measure, significant price increases would impact American consumers…” To this must be added that the response of other countries would be to increase their own tariffs on US products, which would affect the industry that Trump seeks to protect. An increase in customs duties worldwide would slow down trade and, in the long term, economic activity on the planet.

Since European countries are major trading partners of the United States, they would be hit square in the face. The hardest hit would be Germany (which exports US$170 billion a year to the US market), Italy (which exports US$75 billion) and Ireland (which sells US$57 billion). It would be especially hard on Germany, which has a US$94 billion surplus in its trade balance with the United States.

Analysts at major financial firms have sounded the alarm. A few days ago, James Moberly and Sven Jari Stehn, from Goldman Sachspointed out that the scenario of a Trump victory is already generating uncertainty in the prospects for world trade, especially in Europe. This could cost a 1% drop in the average GDP of the countries of the Eurozone, something that already happened between 2018 and 2019, when Trump was in the White House.

The European Union has been trying for years to lead the fight against climate change, with measures aimed at reducing emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, blamed for global warming. According to a report last week in the New York Times, in clear contradiction to Europe, “Trump has promised to repeal federal regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas pollution…”

The paper added that campaign advisers “are drawing up plans to cut budgets, fire career officials and put loyal people in key positions, thereby reducing the government’s ability to deal with climate change…” All of this would bring about a conflict, in addition to economic and military issues, between the two shores of the North Atlantic.

That is why, from now until November, there will be constant monitoring of the polls between Trump and Kamala Harris, in the headquarters of the EU Executive, the Elysée Palace, the German Chancellery, 10 Down Street in London and other government headquarters in Europe, if she ends up replacing Biden. Although these are secular governments, it is not an exaggeration to say that, for once, they will probably start praying to Divine Providence to stop Donald Trump.

