The long-awaited is approaching Christmas Lottery draw 2024, set as usual for December 22. Like every year, the children of San Ildefonso will announce the lucky numbers at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where the 2,720 million euros at stake will be distributed, which is why Spaniards have been buying tenths for weeks now.

For many years now, the number 13 It usually becomes a coveted choice among participants. Contrary to superstitions that sometimes point to it as a bad omen, for a few years it has been practically impossible to buy a tenth whose ending is the aforementioned number. But why does this phenomenon occur?

A number linked to bad omen

Historically, 13 has been linked to bad fortune in various cultures and religions around the world. From Judaism, which associates it with 13 evil spirits, to Nordic beliefs that relate it to malevolent divinities. In Christianity, the figure of Judas as the thirteenth guest at the Last Supper has contributed to the negative perception of the 13th, compounded by the fact that chapter 13 of the Bible is the Apocalypse.

The persistent connection of the 13th with superstitions and bad luck is reflected in the elimination of the 13th row on some airplanes and the omission of the 13th floor in several buildings, jumping directly from the 12th to the 14th in the elevators. In Spain, Tuesday the 13th It is feared as a day of bad luck, while in Anglo-Saxon countries it is associated with Friday the 13th.









However, this reputation has transformed the number 13 in a kind of ‘challenge’ for many participants of the Christmas Lottery, who also saw their faith rewarded in 2016, when the jackpot was won by 66513. This coincidence, added to all the symbology that surrounds the number, leads to the 13 to be the first finish to sell out in almost all draws.